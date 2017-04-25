Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Norwin

Irwin Male Chorus, Laurel Harmony Chorus to make history with joint concert
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 2:42 p.m.
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
Vicky Westley (left), director of the Sweet Adelines, and Forrest Moore, director of the Irwin Male Chorus, put their combined groups through rehearsal. The Irwin Male Chorus will share the stage with the Sweet Adelines for the Irwin Male Chorus’ first joint show in its performing history. The combined performance is scheduled for May 20 and 21 at the Lamp Theatre.
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
Vicky Westley, director of the Sweet Adelines, and Forrest Moore, director of the Irwin Male Chorus, put their combined groups through rehearsal. The Irwin Male Chorus will share the stage with the Sweet Adelines for the Irwin Male Chorus’ first joint show in its performing history. The combined performance is scheduled for May 20 and 21 at the Lamp Theatre.

Updated 1 hour ago

For the first time in its 104-year history, the Irwin Male Chorus is teaming up with another singing group — a local chapter of the Sweet Adelines International — to perform in concert.

The 18-member Irwin Male Chorus plans to join with the all-female Laurel Harmony Chorus of the Greensburg Chapter of the Sweet Adelines International in a concert on May 20 and 21 at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin. The Lamp Theatre is promoting the concert with the Sweet Adelines and Irwin Male Chorus as “Together Again For The First Time!”

“There will be a lot of popular music we have done and sacred music and singing barbershop quartet style with the Sweet Adelines,” said Jerry Naylor, 80, of North Huntingdon, an Irwin chorus member since 1991 and show committee chairman.

Fans will get to see the Sweet Adelines and Irwin Male Chorus join for an opening number. That will be followed by tunes from the Sweet Adelines, then a set from the Irwin Male Chorus, with a joint finale, Naylor said.

“It's going to be fun for all ages,” said Brian Blackall of Irwin, the business manager for the group he called a “bunch of retired guys.”

The Irwin Male Chorus will perform with a group of women singing four-part harmony, essentially a women's barbershop singing group, said Vicki Westley of Indiana, director of the Laurel Harmony Chorus. About 15 to 18 women typically perform in a show , said Westley, who has been singing for 39 years. The chorus attracts women from Westmoreland and Indiana and practices in a Greensburg church.

The Laurel Harmony Chorus occasionally performs with other choruses, said Westley, who has been director for six years.

Plans for a joint concert came about as a result of a phone call from a member of the Sweet Adelines suggesting the two groups perform together, Naylor said. A representative of The Lamp asked that they consider the downtown theater as the venue for the show.

“We thought it would be a great venue,” said Martin Gogol, 79, of Hempfield, vice president of the chorus.

While this is the first time the chorus has performed with another group in concert, the chorus has had young female singers join them for solo performances in its sacred music and Christmas concerts, said George E. Muentzer, the male chorus' assistant business manager.

Gogol, who has been with the Irwin group for 45 years, said the chorus has songs for a variety of shows, including sacred music and Christmas carols, patriotic songs, tributes at veterans events such as Memorial Day and popular music such as the Beatles and Beach Boys.

Although Gogol is not from Irwin, he became involved in the group because one of his fellow West Penn Power Co. employees was involved and suggested he join.

Blackall said the demand for their performances have been “steady” — both from organizations where they previously performed and from new venues. Typically, they are accompanied by musicians on guitar, bass, piano and drums.

Like so many other organizations, Gogol said the group is suffering from a decline in membership. What once had been a chorus with some 70 male voices when he joined in 1972 has dwindled to just 18.

“It's hard (for younger adults) for families. The kids are in everything” and parents are busy with their events and games, Gogol said. At the other end of the spectrum, some older members are no longer healthy enough to participate, he added.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.