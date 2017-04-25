Irwin Male Chorus, Laurel Harmony Chorus to make history with joint concert

Who: The Irwin Male Chorus and Laurel Harmony Chorus of the Greensburg Chapter of the Sweet Adelines International

For the first time in its 104-year history, the Irwin Male Chorus is teaming up with another singing group — a local chapter of the Sweet Adelines International — to perform in concert.

The 18-member Irwin Male Chorus plans to join with the all-female Laurel Harmony Chorus of the Greensburg Chapter of the Sweet Adelines International in a concert on May 20 and 21 at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin. The Lamp Theatre is promoting the concert with the Sweet Adelines and Irwin Male Chorus as “Together Again For The First Time!”

“There will be a lot of popular music we have done and sacred music and singing barbershop quartet style with the Sweet Adelines,” said Jerry Naylor, 80, of North Huntingdon, an Irwin chorus member since 1991 and show committee chairman.

Fans will get to see the Sweet Adelines and Irwin Male Chorus join for an opening number. That will be followed by tunes from the Sweet Adelines, then a set from the Irwin Male Chorus, with a joint finale, Naylor said.

“It's going to be fun for all ages,” said Brian Blackall of Irwin, the business manager for the group he called a “bunch of retired guys.”

The Irwin Male Chorus will perform with a group of women singing four-part harmony, essentially a women's barbershop singing group, said Vicki Westley of Indiana, director of the Laurel Harmony Chorus. About 15 to 18 women typically perform in a show , said Westley, who has been singing for 39 years. The chorus attracts women from Westmoreland and Indiana and practices in a Greensburg church.

The Laurel Harmony Chorus occasionally performs with other choruses, said Westley, who has been director for six years.

Plans for a joint concert came about as a result of a phone call from a member of the Sweet Adelines suggesting the two groups perform together, Naylor said. A representative of The Lamp asked that they consider the downtown theater as the venue for the show.

“We thought it would be a great venue,” said Martin Gogol, 79, of Hempfield, vice president of the chorus.

While this is the first time the chorus has performed with another group in concert, the chorus has had young female singers join them for solo performances in its sacred music and Christmas concerts, said George E. Muentzer, the male chorus' assistant business manager.

Gogol, who has been with the Irwin group for 45 years, said the chorus has songs for a variety of shows, including sacred music and Christmas carols, patriotic songs, tributes at veterans events such as Memorial Day and popular music such as the Beatles and Beach Boys.

Although Gogol is not from Irwin, he became involved in the group because one of his fellow West Penn Power Co. employees was involved and suggested he join.

Blackall said the demand for their performances have been “steady” — both from organizations where they previously performed and from new venues. Typically, they are accompanied by musicians on guitar, bass, piano and drums.

Like so many other organizations, Gogol said the group is suffering from a decline in membership. What once had been a chorus with some 70 male voices when he joined in 1972 has dwindled to just 18.

“It's hard (for younger adults) for families. The kids are in everything” and parents are busy with their events and games, Gogol said. At the other end of the spectrum, some older members are no longer healthy enough to participate, he added.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.