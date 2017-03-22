Norwin second-graders raise funds for Reflections of Grace Foundation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A group of about 85 second-grade students at Norwin's Sheridan Terrace Elementary School in North Huntingdon are giving their time and talents to help fight a devastating disease — pediatric brain cancer.

For the past month, the youngsters have been making and selling wooden clothespin butterflies adorned with wings made of pipe cleaners and cupcake liners, topped with a small sticker of a butterfly, to raise money for the Reflections of Grace Foundation. The foundation is a fundraising initiative created in memory of the late Grace Elizabeth Ekis, a North Huntingdon youngster who was 5 when she lost her battle with brain cancer on Valentine's Day in 2008.

The four teachers involved in the project said the students were eager to participate in the community service project, making small sacrifices to make a few hundred clothespin butterflies since mid-February. Butterflies were Grace's favorite animal and is the logo of the foundation.

“They give up their recess time to make the butterflies,” said teacher Christy Yurko.

The project got its start as the students were learning about citizens rights and responsibilities and “decided to put their knowledge of what makes good citizens into practice,” said Heather Newell, principal at Sheridan Terrace Elementary.

Teacher Lindsey Zaken said educators decided to channel the students' energies toward the Reflections of Grace Foundation and talked about its purpose. They understood the foundation was named for a youngster who died of brain cancer.

“It really changed them when you tell them what they (students) can do about it,” Rachel Klaberer said, referring to the fight against brain cancer.

With the help of their parents, the students at Sheridan Terrace collected donated materials and began working on the butterfly craft.

Other schools in the district joined the effort and placed orders from students, said teacher Amanda Brunetto.

“Everybody has been amazing with their support. The community has been so generous,” Klaberer said.

The children expect have about 150 available when they sell the clothespin butterflies for a suggested donation of $1 at the main entrance to the Giant Eagle supermarket along Route 30 in North Huntingdon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

So far, the sale has raised about $3,000, Zaken said.

The fundraising effort was given a big boost by an anonymous gift of $1,000 for a single butterfly.

“It's better than we imagined,” Zaken added.

The sale of the butterflies is a prelude to the Reflections of Grace Foundation's 10th annual Race For Grace, which will be held at Norwin High School on April 8. If the foundation reaches this year's fundraising goal of $150,000, it would mean that $1 million has been raised by all Race For Grace events, according to Dan Dodaro, a foundation member.

The race is the largest single fundraiser for the foundation founded by Grace's parents, Brian and Tamara Ekis. Because of this and other fundraising efforts, the foundation has been able to give $407,000 across the nation to 281 families of children fighting brain cancer. The foundation has given $315,000 toward research grants to find a cure and to raise awareness for pediatric brain cancers, the foundation stated.

“The Reflections Of Grace Foundation has been able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of families going through the anguish and hardship of caring for a child with brain cancer,” Tamara Ekis said. “Through our family grant program, families are comforted by having the funds to pay for a month's mortgage or rent, medical expenses or travel to out-of-town hospitals.”

As for children understanding the importance of community service, “you hope they can carry that with them,” Klaberer said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.