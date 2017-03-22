Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Norwin

Norwin second-graders raise funds for Reflections of Grace Foundation
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

A group of about 85 second-grade students at Norwin's Sheridan Terrace Elementary School in North Huntingdon are giving their time and talents to help fight a devastating disease — pediatric brain cancer.

For the past month, the youngsters have been making and selling wooden clothespin butterflies adorned with wings made of pipe cleaners and cupcake liners, topped with a small sticker of a butterfly, to raise money for the Reflections of Grace Foundation. The foundation is a fundraising initiative created in memory of the late Grace Elizabeth Ekis, a North Huntingdon youngster who was 5 when she lost her battle with brain cancer on Valentine's Day in 2008.

The four teachers involved in the project said the students were eager to participate in the community service project, making small sacrifices to make a few hundred clothespin butterflies since mid-February. Butterflies were Grace's favorite animal and is the logo of the foundation.

“They give up their recess time to make the butterflies,” said teacher Christy Yurko.

The project got its start as the students were learning about citizens rights and responsibilities and “decided to put their knowledge of what makes good citizens into practice,” said Heather Newell, principal at Sheridan Terrace Elementary.

Teacher Lindsey Zaken said educators decided to channel the students' energies toward the Reflections of Grace Foundation and talked about its purpose. They understood the foundation was named for a youngster who died of brain cancer.

“It really changed them when you tell them what they (students) can do about it,” Rachel Klaberer said, referring to the fight against brain cancer.

With the help of their parents, the students at Sheridan Terrace collected donated materials and began working on the butterfly craft.

Other schools in the district joined the effort and placed orders from students, said teacher Amanda Brunetto.

“Everybody has been amazing with their support. The community has been so generous,” Klaberer said.

The children expect have about 150 available when they sell the clothespin butterflies for a suggested donation of $1 at the main entrance to the Giant Eagle supermarket along Route 30 in North Huntingdon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

So far, the sale has raised about $3,000, Zaken said.

The fundraising effort was given a big boost by an anonymous gift of $1,000 for a single butterfly.

“It's better than we imagined,” Zaken added.

The sale of the butterflies is a prelude to the Reflections of Grace Foundation's 10th annual Race For Grace, which will be held at Norwin High School on April 8. If the foundation reaches this year's fundraising goal of $150,000, it would mean that $1 million has been raised by all Race For Grace events, according to Dan Dodaro, a foundation member.

The race is the largest single fundraiser for the foundation founded by Grace's parents, Brian and Tamara Ekis. Because of this and other fundraising efforts, the foundation has been able to give $407,000 across the nation to 281 families of children fighting brain cancer. The foundation has given $315,000 toward research grants to find a cure and to raise awareness for pediatric brain cancers, the foundation stated.

“The Reflections Of Grace Foundation has been able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of families going through the anguish and hardship of caring for a child with brain cancer,” Tamara Ekis said. “Through our family grant program, families are comforted by having the funds to pay for a month's mortgage or rent, medical expenses or travel to out-of-town hospitals.”

As for children understanding the importance of community service, “you hope they can carry that with them,” Klaberer said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.