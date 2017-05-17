Sensory room at Norwin's Sheridan Terrace Elementary helps students with autism, other challenges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Staff at Norwin's Sheridan Terrace Elementary School created a sensory room where students with autism spectrum disorders and those facing social, communication and behavioral challenges get time and space to “come into their senses” and “cool down.”

“It's a great outlet for kids like him (Michael) who need a little break,” Kelly Makay said of her 9-year-old son, who is in third grade at Sheridan Terrace.

At first glance, it looks like a playroom.

There's a bubble machine, a tent, bins filled with beans, a sand table and water beads. All serve an important purpose, said Miranda Slivka, the autistic support teacher at Sheridan Terrace in North Huntingdon.

“Our sensory room provides a separate space for students to visit to help them ‘come into their senses.' Whether they are seeking calming activities or need more active activities, students' sensory needs can be met throughout the day,” Slivka said. “Once students visit the sensory room, they are able to transition back in to the classroom and are ready to complete classroom tasks and activities.”

It was her idea to create the room, which also contains a fragrance area, a lighted bubble tube, music and a rocking chair. It is painted a soothing shade of blue and showcases an outer space mural painted by Norwin junior Emma Blake.

“The materials in the room are organized around various senses in the hope that the input will meet students' sensory needs,” said Heather Newell, Sheridan Terrace principal.

The room is illuminated by lights that are “toned down” with a covering that helps to filter glare.

“It was not our intent to fill it with a lot of visual content because that might bother a child,” Newell said.

Students get to spend about 15 minutes at a time in the room. While they are playing, Slivka said teachers log what their students are doing as well as what they like.

Kelly Makay said Michael is now “able to determine when he needs it and how long. He is better able to self-regulate by using the sensory room.”

While the room is designed primarily for students with autism, “we have found that it meets other students' needs, such as those with anxiety, emotional disturbance and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), too,” Newell said. It's an effective space for students “who need calming time during the school day,” she said.

To stock the room, Slivka gathered items previously located in her autistic support classroom and asked for donations from school staff, family and friends. The Sheridan Terrace PTA bought several new bean bags for students, Newell said.

Slivka also created a “Donor's Choose” grant project to buy a trampoline with a safety rail and a lighted bubble tube.

“It's a team effort. The teachers and the aides help out,” Slivka said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.