Norwin graduate off to pursue grad degree at University of Virginia

When Norwin High School graduate Lacie M. Werner went to St. Vincent College four years ago, she wanted to study to be a pharmacist.

But, before classes even began her freshman year, she changed her mind and decided to major in biology because she figured her interest in science and statistics would be better suited for a public health career.

Having graduated from St. Vincent College in May with a bachelor of science degree in biology with a cell and molecular concentration and a minor in public health, she plans to attend the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where she will pursue a doctorate in biomedical sciences.

Werner, the daughter of Liz and Larry Werner of North Huntingdon, sees going to graduate school as her way of “fitting into the world of public health.”

Taking the public health courses at St. Vincent, “ taught me the important lesson that science doesn't happen in a vacuum,” Werner stated.

In her sophomore year, when she took a course in cell biology, she felt she might have a knack for that part of biology. She completed all of the cell and molecular courses offered, including microbiology, genetics, biotechnology and developmental. Those courses offered her the opportunity to apply this knowledge from different angles.

When she took classes related to public health during her junior year, she was able to assist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Worksite Health Scorecard Assessment's smoke-free policy section for the college. The results of that initiative were presented to the college's wellness committee in 2015.

She became the first president of the Public Health Club in the fall of 2015, and was among the first students to graduate with the public health minor. In her role as president, Werner brought CPR and first aid certification classes to the club members.

In her junior year, Werner started as a collaborative learning program facilitator, attending the general biology lectures and giving freshmen students weekly review sessions.

She received the Award for Academic Excellence in Biology at the spring 2017 Honors Convocation.

