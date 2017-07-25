Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Norwin

Norwin graduate off to pursue grad degree at University of Virginia
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 3:18 p.m.

Updated 19 minutes ago

When Norwin High School graduate Lacie M. Werner went to St. Vincent College four years ago, she wanted to study to be a pharmacist.

But, before classes even began her freshman year, she changed her mind and decided to major in biology because she figured her interest in science and statistics would be better suited for a public health career.

Having graduated from St. Vincent College in May with a bachelor of science degree in biology with a cell and molecular concentration and a minor in public health, she plans to attend the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where she will pursue a doctorate in biomedical sciences.

Werner, the daughter of Liz and Larry Werner of North Huntingdon, sees going to graduate school as her way of “fitting into the world of public health.”

Taking the public health courses at St. Vincent, “ taught me the important lesson that science doesn't happen in a vacuum,” Werner stated.

In her sophomore year, when she took a course in cell biology, she felt she might have a knack for that part of biology. She completed all of the cell and molecular courses offered, including microbiology, genetics, biotechnology and developmental. Those courses offered her the opportunity to apply this knowledge from different angles.

When she took classes related to public health during her junior year, she was able to assist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Worksite Health Scorecard Assessment's smoke-free policy section for the college. The results of that initiative were presented to the college's wellness committee in 2015.

She became the first president of the Public Health Club in the fall of 2015, and was among the first students to graduate with the public health minor. In her role as president, Werner brought CPR and first aid certification classes to the club members.

In her junior year, Werner started as a collaborative learning program facilitator, attending the general biology lectures and giving freshmen students weekly review sessions.

She received the Award for Academic Excellence in Biology at the spring 2017 Honors Convocation.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.