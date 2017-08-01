Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Norwin

New playground equipment installed at Penns Wood, Indian Lake parks
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 8:18 p.m.

North Huntingdon has installed a new playground at Indian Lake Park and constructed a new playground piece at Penns Wood Park as part of the improvements being made to the township's parks this summer.

Installing a new playground at Indian Lake Park along Clay Pike has created more opportunity for families to enjoy the park, Dan Miller, parks and recreation director, stated in a report to the commissioners.

The township also installed a rubber safety surface at the new playground, providing it with a state-of-the-art fall zone. Miller's report states that is the first time the township's parks have had such a safety feature.

Also at Indian Lake Park, the hiking trails around the woods in the park have been upgraded with the addition of natural wood carpet that provides a better trail for those people who want to expand their daily hiking and walking.

At Penns Wood Park along Colonial Manor Road, a new piece of playground equipment was installed as part of the renovation to existing playgrounds. The new equipment replaces older, wooden structures that have become a maintenance issue and could not meet the Certified Playground Safety Inspector standards.

Mulch has been spread at all of the playgrounds.

The parks staff has blended infield material and Turface brand products into all of the baseball fields and softball fields to help control the moisture during the rainy summer.

New decorative mulch has been placed at all the park entries and surrounding landscape areas within the park system.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

