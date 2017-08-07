Backpack distribution set for Irwin Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Backpacks filled with school supplies such as folders, colored pencils, highlighters, crayons, glue sticks, notebooks, pens, erasers and rulers will be distributed to needy Norwin area students during an event featuring games, entertainment and refreshments from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Irwin Park, off Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Norwin Ministerium, a consortium of Christian ministers, is spearheading the effort through the “We Got Your BACKpack” initiative. The backpacks will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last. In 2016, 160 students received backpacks filled with school supplies.

The ministerium is accepting donations to fill the backpacks. A $35 donation covers the cost of one filled backpack. The ministerium also is accepting donations of supplies or services.

Donations can be mailed or delivered to Nate Patnode, Norwin Ministerium treasurer, at 101 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.

For more information, contact Patnode at 724-864-3301 or visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/norwinbackpacks, or send an email to wegotyourbackpack@gmail.com.

Patnode could not be reached for comment Monday.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.