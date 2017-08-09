Irwin OKs spending for curb ramps

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People using a walker, a cane or crutches to walk around downtown Irwin should have an easier time next year as a result of Irwin Council giving its approval to spend the borough's allocation of federal funds on 104 new curb ramps along sidewalks.

Council on Wednesday approved spending its three-year allocation of $1123,036 in Community Development Block Grant money from Westmoreland County on approximately 104 new curb ramps in the area north of Pennsylvania Avenue and west of Chestnut Street.

Lucien Bove, borough engineer, said he targeted the downtown business district for the new curb ramps because more people are walking in that area than in the neighborhoods. The borough, which has 229 old curb ramps that need to be replaced, should prioritize the curb ramps in the downtown area, Bove said.

Bove had estimated that about 104 curb ramps would cost $150,000 and the borough will have to contribute 15 percent of the total cost of the project.

If Bove's estimate is accurate, Mary Benko, borough manager, said there are instances where the county has increased the allocation of block grant money in order to finish a project. Otherwise, the borough would have create fewer new curb ramps if contractors bid more than the borough's CDBG allocation.

The new curb ramps are necessary, Bove said, because most of the existing curb ramps on the sidewalks in the downtown business district no longer meet the standards set by the federal Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, which prohibits discrimination against persons with disabilities in employment and public accommodations. The new curb ramps must have the matting with “raised bumps” that signals to blind persons the location of sidewalks, Bove said.

In order for the borough to install the new curb ramps, an income survey was conducted to ensure that 80 percent of the residents in the project area are low-to-moderate income, Bove said.

The project would not be done until 2018, Bove said.

Another project, paving the one-half-mile track around Irwin Park, widening a section of the track and installing drainage where needed, was put on hold when council rejected three bids that it deemed too costly.

The lowest bidder, John D. Caruso Inc. of West Homestead, submitted a bid of $72,277 for paving and drainage work that Bove had estimated would cost $45,000. Holbein Inc. of Sarver submitted the highest bid at $100,072.

Council authorized Bove to seek alternative methods to correct the drainage problem around the track and widening the track between the amphitheatre and the basketball courts. Council wants that work to be done this year.

