Norwin

Norwin to start classes Monday
Joe Napsha | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 4:18 p.m.

For about 5,300 students enrolled in the Norwin School District, summer vacation ends on Monday, which is earlier than students in the neighboring school districts.

Teachers had to report on Wednesday and will continue through Friday for professional development and administrative time in preparation for the first day of classes.

Students in the Penn-Trafford School District will start on Aug. 24, while those in the Yough and Hempfield Area school districts don't start until a week later, on Aug. 28.

The school district starts as early as it does, in part, because of statewide assessments. The early starts gives teachers more instructional time and appropriate short breaks throughout the school year for students and staff, said Jonathan Szish, a Norwin spokesman.

From an educational standpoint, the administration believes students are ready to resume their academic studies by the third week of August. If they are returning Norwin students, they have been on summer break since May 26, Szish said,.

Marching band, football, and other school activities are beginning, and summer and recreational camps are ending. The early start provides for the conclusion of the school year prior to Memorial Day, allowing graduating students and staff to attend summer college and university classes with fewer conflicts, or to get an early start on summer employment. Norwin will end the school year on May 25, 2018.

A minor point is that Norwin's Kennywood picnic day occurs the day after Memorial Day. This could potentially create a four-day weekend – a rather large break – right at the end of the school year, if it weren't for the fact that we ended school before Memorial Day, Szish stated.

Enrollment as of Aug. 4 had increased by about 130 students from the end of the 2016-2017 school year, Szish said. There may be some withdrawals and new enrollments as well before school starts. After the third day of school, a more definitive enrollment number will be known, Szish said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

