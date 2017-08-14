Irwin manager retiring, takes billing clerk job

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Longtime Irwin borough manager Mary Benko is retiring Sept. 1, but she is not quitting as a borough employee.

Benko, who has served as the borough manager for the past 20 years, attended her last Irwin Borough Council meeting as the manager on Aug. 9, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Benko, who has been a borough employee for 31 years, said she appreciated the opportunity to serve the borough. She told council that she believed it made a “great choice” in appointing Valerie Morton, assistant manager, as the new borough manager. Morton was hired by council in July as the new manager.

As a result of Benko's pending retirement, council hired the auditing firm of Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC of Pittsburgh, to perform an exit audit of the town's financial records, as required by the borough code. The firm will be paid $5,750, which was the price it quoted the borough.

When Benko retires, she will be paid for any unused vacation days at a rate of $214.40 per day.

Benko's retirement from borough work will be short-lived, however, because council hired her to be the borough's new billing clerk, effective Sept. 5. She will be paid $18 per hour, without any benefits. Her workweek will be a maximum of 25 hours, according to the provisions under which she was hired.

Benko will replace Zora Javor, who resigned from the position as of Aug. 4.

To prepare Morton for her new role next month, council appointed her the zoning officer, pension administrator and business privilege tax collector.

Council also approved sending Morton to training sessions for police civil service procedures, municipal budgeting, municipal stormwater program management funding strategies and a wet weather sewer conference.

