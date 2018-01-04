Norwin offers high school information program for 8th graders

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin eighth grade students and their parents or guardian can learn more about scheduling options at the high school and student activities during a free program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the high school auditorium and cafeteria.

Guidance counselors will discuss the scheduling process, course offerings, the advanced placement courses, and College in High School options, the school district said. Those attending the Scheduling Faire also will hear about upgrades that will be implemented to a few current courses.

School counselors and building principals will start the program with a presentation at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium.

The students and families will be able to visit kiosks in the cafeteria at 7:15 p.m., where content area department heads and representatives from a variety of groups will be able to answer their questions. Various Norwin clubs, Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, and the Norwin Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Program will provide students with information.

Parents and students can speak to teachers, counselors and club sponsors, as well as see sample curricula and textbooks or required reading.

For more information about the program, contact the high school or middle school guidance offices.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.