Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Norwin

North Irwin write-ins take council seats

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

In tiny North Irwin, it does not take many votes to win a seat in the borough's governing body and you don't have to be on the ballot to do it.

In fact, seven write-in votes in November's election were enough for John Lapinsky, to win election and take a seat on borough council during Tuesday's reorganization meeting. That was more than the other council write-in winner, Terry Hill, who garnered all of six votes. There were five other write-in votes.

Continuing with the write-in trend, Justine Adams, “captured” the auditor's post when all 15 write-in votes were counted.

Every elected official in the borough -– and that does mean every single elected official – won their office as a result of November's election.

None of the candidates had opposition in a community of only 544 registered voters. In part because of resignations and appointments to council, all seven seats on council were filled in the election.

The low number of write-in votes for people to fill vacant offices made Mary Swankler, North Irwin's manager-secretary-treasurer, wonder if candidates were required to get a certain number of votes to be declared a winner.

“I had to call (county Elections Bureau) to see if there were a minimum number of votes,” to win an office, Swankler said.

Swankler said she learned there is no minimum vote requirement, so, a write-in candidate could have win with one vote.

The other five members of council won in the more typical fashion – they were on the ballot in November.

Incumbents Gordon Stoves, council president; Kenneth G. Galley, Thomas McIntyre and David J. Jones, took four-year terms on council. Adele Mendlowitz, the former borough secretary, won a two-year term.

The tax collector, Maureen LaVerde, captured the most votes of any candidate – 107.

Mayor John McIntyre, who won re-election, said he was happy to see that councl “is filled up,” unlike in recent years when vacancies have arisen.

McIntyre attributed the lack of candidates for local government to the fact that some people “don't want to be associated with politics” and others “who don't want to get involved.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.