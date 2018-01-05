North Irwin write-ins take council seats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In tiny North Irwin, it does not take many votes to win a seat in the borough's governing body and you don't have to be on the ballot to do it.

In fact, seven write-in votes in November's election were enough for John Lapinsky, to win election and take a seat on borough council during Tuesday's reorganization meeting. That was more than the other council write-in winner, Terry Hill, who garnered all of six votes. There were five other write-in votes.

Continuing with the write-in trend, Justine Adams, “captured” the auditor's post when all 15 write-in votes were counted.

Every elected official in the borough -– and that does mean every single elected official – won their office as a result of November's election.

None of the candidates had opposition in a community of only 544 registered voters. In part because of resignations and appointments to council, all seven seats on council were filled in the election.

The low number of write-in votes for people to fill vacant offices made Mary Swankler, North Irwin's manager-secretary-treasurer, wonder if candidates were required to get a certain number of votes to be declared a winner.

“I had to call (county Elections Bureau) to see if there were a minimum number of votes,” to win an office, Swankler said.

Swankler said she learned there is no minimum vote requirement, so, a write-in candidate could have win with one vote.

The other five members of council won in the more typical fashion – they were on the ballot in November.

Incumbents Gordon Stoves, council president; Kenneth G. Galley, Thomas McIntyre and David J. Jones, took four-year terms on council. Adele Mendlowitz, the former borough secretary, won a two-year term.

The tax collector, Maureen LaVerde, captured the most votes of any candidate – 107.

Mayor John McIntyre, who won re-election, said he was happy to see that councl “is filled up,” unlike in recent years when vacancies have arisen.

McIntyre attributed the lack of candidates for local government to the fact that some people “don't want to be associated with politics” and others “who don't want to get involved.”