Upcoming events in the North Huntingdon area

St. Edward Church plans Night at the Races

St. Edward Church in Herminie will sponsor a Night at the Races fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the church hall, 120 St. Edwards Lane.

The doors open at 7 p.m. The horses cost $25 each, and the owner receives two free admission tickets.

Only 100 horses will be sold. The owner of each winning horse will receive $40.

All who attend must be at least 21. The event features free food, free beer, beverages, basket raffle and other activities. Patrons can bring their own alcoholic beverage.

Admission at the door is $15 per person.

To purchase a horse, or for more information, call Dawna Kavel at 724-446-1802.

Wellness fair planned in Manor

Area police, fire and ambulance departments, as well as anti-drug groups, are scheduled to participate in the Manor Lions Club Wellness Fair from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Norwin Elks Lodge, 135 Elks Lane, Manor.

Manor's police and fire departments and the Penn Township Ambulance Service will demonstrate at 2 p.m. how they protect and keep the community safe and how the public can help.

The Westmoreland Community Action/Community Preventive Services, the Penn-Trafford Area Recreation Commission and information on senior citizen care will be among the 15 displays at the event.

For more information, contact David Bastl of the Manor Lions Club at 724-863-6304.

Mardi Gras dance planned in White Oak

A Mardi Gras “paczki” dance will be held from 3-7 p.m. Feb. 11 at St. Angela Merici Church, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak.

Polka music will be provided by the Versa J's. Tickets are $15 and include one paczki, beer, mixers and soda. Food will be available for purchase. Patrons can bring their own alcoholic beverages and snacks.

For more information, call the church office at 412-672-9641. Tickets also are available at stangelamericiparish.org.

Grief support group to meet

A support group called Healing Through Loss, led by people who have experienced a “grief journey” and who are helping those who are going through that phase of their life, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Norwin Community Resource Center, 231 Jennie Drive, North Huntingdon.

Anyone who is dealing with such a loss can join the support group, which meets every other Monday at the resource center.

Participants are asked to RSVP at 724-382-5133.

Norwin Middle School to perform ‘Annie Jr.'

“Annie Jr.” will be performed by the new Norwin Middle School Theatre Co. at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 16 and 17 and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Norwin Middle School auditorium in North Huntingdon.

The show is based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning musical.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors and will be sold at the door.

St. Agnes Church to hold fish fries

St. Agnes Church, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon, will hold its annual fish fry from 3:30-7 p.m. on three consecutive Fridays: Feb. 16, 23, and March 2.

The menu consists of panko hand-breaded fried cod and Parmesan-crusted baked cod loins. Side orders include haluski, macaroni and cheese, applesauce, potato soup and a soup of the week (tomato-basil, mushroom, and broccoli-cheese, respectively), french fries, pierogi and coleslaw.

Dinners are $8.50 and include one side, a roll and choice of applesauce or coleslaw, beverage and dessert. A la carte items are available.

Takeout orders can be placed beginning at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the dinner by calling 724-863-7392 or 724-771-1276.

Mini-grants available for nonprofits

The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations and municipalities along the historic Lincoln Highway in Westmoreland, Somerset and four other counties, the Unity-based nonprofit tourist and heritage organization said.

The organization has about $29,000 available for what it is calling mini-grants of at least $10,000, said Olga Herbert, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. The group previously awarded two grants totaling about $21,000, Herbert said.

The grants are to be used to promote the Lincoln Highway, the original Route 30, in at least one of the following categories: conserving important natural resources, celebrating cultural heritage and preservation, and creating economic development through tourism.

For grant information, visit www.LHHC.org or contact Herbert at olga@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241.

The application deadline is March 9.