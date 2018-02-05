Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Norwin

Markvue Manor sewer project moves ahead

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Updated 2 hours ago

North Huntingdon residents living along Marcia, Bruce, Ann and Craig drives in the Markvue Manor housing plan will be able to learn about the second phase of a sewer line replacement project that will affect about 64 residences in that neighborhood, a township official said.

Information on the scope of the project, the construction schedule, property restoration, the property easements needed for the work and lateral inspections and repairs will be presented by the North Huntingdon Township Municipal Authority at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in the first floor meeting room at the North Huntingdon Town House, 11279 Center Highway.

The project, estimated to cost $600,000, will replace about 2,500 feet of sewer lines that are at least about 50 years old, said Michael Branthoover, municipal authority general manager. Some of those sewer lines are along the road while others are in the backyards of residences, Branthoover said. Steps will be taken to minimize disruption where the lines are in the yards of customers, Branthoover said.

The authority likely will advertise for bids in March and construction will begin in May and be completed by mid-Setepmber, Branthoover said.

Those residents who will be impacted by the project will not be assessed individually for the replacement of the main line, Branthoover said

For those who applied and qualified for the Community Development Block Grant in this phase of the project, the private laterals have been tested and the repairs have been completed. Those who did not apply, or were not eligible for the grant, will not be tested and televised until the main line replacement is complete and the contractor's 18-month maintenance bond expires.

Markvue Manor likely will be the focus of a four-or-five-phase sewer line replacement project, Branthoover said. In the first phase of the Markvue Manor project last year, which cost about $750,000, about 55 customers along Marcia and Hedy Lynn drives and Richard Road were affected.

The sewer line replacement projects are part of the authority's $11.1 million five-year capital improvement plan — $7.1 million is for the wastewater conveyance system, including sewer lines, and $4 million is for the Youghiogheny Treatment Plant on Turner Valley Road, Branthoover said.

The capital improvements are funded by a $12.15 per month surcharge on the customers' quarterly sewage bill.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252

