Community events slated for Norwin area

There area number of events planned for the Norwin area in the upcoming weeks. Among those, are the following:

Manor wellness fair slated

Area police, fire and ambulance departments, as well as anti-drug groups are scheduled to participate in the Manor Lions Club Wellness Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Norwin Elks Lodge, 135 Elks Lane, Manor.

Manor's police and fire departments and the Penn Township Ambulance Service will demonstrate at 2 p.m. how they protect and keep the community safe and how the public can help them.

The Westmoreland Community Action /Community Preventive Services, the Penn Trafford Area Recreation Commission and information on senior citizen care will be among the 15 displays at the event.

For more information, contact David Bastl of the Manor Lions Club at 724-863-6304.

Larimer firefighters plan spaghetti dinner

The Larimer Volunteer Fire Department in North Huntingdon will hold a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the upstairs banquet hall on Brownstown Road.

The charge is $7 for a small portion and $8 for a large meal. The meals include a salad and a piece of cake.

For take-out, call 724 -863-9809 during dinner hours.

St. Edward church plans Night at the Races

St. Edward Church in Herminie will sponsor a “Night at the Races” fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the church hall, 120 St. Edwards Lane.

The doors open at 7 p.m. The horses cost $25 each and entitles the owner to two free admission tickets.

Only 100 horses will be sold. The winner of each winning horse will receive $40.

All those who attend must be at least 21 years old. The event offers participants free food, free beer, beverages, basket raffle, and other activities. Patrons can bring their own bottle.

Admission at the door will be $15 per person, without purchasing a horse.

To purchase a horse or for more information, contact Dawna Kavel at 724-446-1802.

Norwin Middle School to perform Annie Jr.

“Annie Jr.” will be performed by the new Norwin Middle School Theatre Co. at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 16 and 17 and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Norwin Middle School auditorium in North Huntingdon.

The show is based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “Annie Jr.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors and will be sold at the door