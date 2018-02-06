Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Norwin

N. Huntingdon church plans fish fry

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 10:06 p.m.
Celeste Van Kirk | Trib Total Media
With Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, coming on Feb. 14, churches and fire departments in the region will be holding their annual fish frys.

Among those are St. Agnes Church at 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon, which will hold its fish fry from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 16, 23, and March 2.

The menu consists of Panko hand-breaded fried cod and Parmesan-crusted baked cod loins.

The church will have side orders of haluski, homemade macaroni and cheese, homemade applesauce from fresh apples, French fries, pierogi and coleslaw, homemade potato soup and a homemade soup-of-the week – tomato-basil on Feb. 16, mushroom on Feb. 23 and broccoli-cheese on March 2.

Complete dinners are $8.50 and include one side, a roll and choice of applesauce or coleslaw, as well as beverage and dessert. A la carte items are available as well.

Takeout orders can be placed beginning at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the dinner by calling 724-863-7392 or 724-771-1276.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

