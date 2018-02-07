Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Norwin plans kindergarten registration

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 8:10 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Norwin is registering children for the 2018-2019 kindergarten classes using the online registration system called Registration Gateway.

The children must reside within Norwin's boundaries – North Huntingdon, North Irwin, Irwin and 18 properties in White Oak and South Versailles in Allegheny County – and be five years of age before Sept. 1, to be eligible for kindergarten.

Parents wanting to register their children should visit the Norwin School District Web site at www.norwinsd.org and select the Registration link to access the site and complete all necessary pre-registration forms. Once the required pre-registration information is entered, parents will be able to schedule a registration appointment, which will occur in March at the elementary building where the child will attend kindergarten.

During the registration appointment, the child will meet with school personnel and the parent/guardian will meet with a registration secretary to review paperwork and complete the registration process.

Families without access to a computer can use a computer at the Norwin Public Library on Caruthers Lane, Irwin, or the elementary building where the child will attend kindergarten. The online pre-registration process must be completed by Feb. 23, prior to being able to schedule a registration appointment for the child and parent/guardian in March.

“We have experienced success with the online Registration Gateway system during the past few years. With online registration, parents are able to complete the majority of the process at home. Those who complete the online registration process more quickly will have first availability for the registration appointments at the schools,” said Natalie A. McCracken, assistant superintendent of elementary education.

Families with a child preparing to enter kindergarten in the 2018-2019 school year can attend Norwin's Young Knights transition program. The next session of Night with the Young Knights will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22, with building tours beginning at 6:05 p.m. at the elementary school where the child will attend. To register for the program, contact Teri Cormas at Hahntown Elementary School at 724-861-3020 as soon as possible.

For information regarding the registration process, contact the building secretary or principal in any Norwin elementary school. If a family is unsure which elementary school a child will attend, they may go onto the Norwin web page, navigate to the Department tab, scroll down and click on Transportation. Users should click on the Alphabetical Street Listings and Boundary Map for Elementary School Buildings tab on the side, or they can contact McCracken at 724-861-3021.

Contact information for Norwin elementary schools, with Brigance screening date

• Hahntown, 724-861-3020, March 20

• Sheridan Terrace, 724-861-3025, March 15

• Stewartsville, 724-861-3030, March 12

• Sunset Valley, 724-861-3035, March 22

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

