Norwin

Norwin girls soccer state champs honored

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 11:12 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Norwin's Lady Knights soccer team and their coaches were honored with a proclamation by the Norwin School Board Monday for winning the Class 4A sttate championship in a 1-0 victory over Neshaminy on Nov. 17 at Hershey.

About 15 of the team members and coaches were at the school board meeting where a proclamation was read and a photo was shownn of the team, with their championship trophy, being recognized in the state capital.

The star-laden girls soccer team won Norwin's first state championship in any sport since 1996, which also was the girls soccer team. The girls team had been to the state title game since 1997, although the team lost in the state semifinals two years ago and the quarterfinals last year.

“It was a remarkable run,” Norwin athletic director Brandon Rapp said.

While school board members and administrators congratulated the team and coaches on the hard-fought state championship, the pressing question of the night for Rapp was when will there be a state championship banner to be raised in the high school.

The company producing the banner is “color matching” with some of the other banners at the school, Rapp said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

