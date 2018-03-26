On the move

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sarah Wiehagen of North Huntingdon, a member of the Loyola University Maryland class of 2021, has been named to the fall 2017 dean's list at the college in Baltimore.

–––

Westmoreland County Community College culinary arts students earned top awards at the American Culinary Federation Northeast Regional Conference held last month in Charlotte, N.C.

A team of Westmoreland culinary students – Erin Bertuzzi of Meyersdale, Craig Stahl of North Huntingdon and Amanda Shriner of Bentleyville – won the Northeast Region Baron H. Galand Culinary Knowledge Bowl, which tested their knowledge of nutrition, baking, culinary math, safety, sanitation and the arts of classical and modern cooking.

The students competed in a “Jeopardy”-style competition to win the 2018 Regional Gold Medal. Securing the regional conference title qualifies the team to compete at the American Culinary Federation national convention, which will be held this July in New Orleans.

–––

Michael Belko of North Huntingdon joined other first-year medical students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, to donate and package baby hats for the Little Hats, Big Hearts project, sponsored locally by Cross Valley Federal Credit Union. The project presented hats to thousands of newborns across northeastern Pennsylvania in February in observance of American Heart Month and raised awareness of the importance of the early diagnosis of congenital heart defects.

–––

U.S. Air Force Airman Cameron Guzewicz of North Huntingdon, a 2017 graduate of Norwin High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

He is the son of Pamela Powanda and Blaise Guzewicz , and step-son of Kevin Powanda and Heather Guzewicz, all of North Huntingdon.

–––

Numerous students at Queen of Angels Catholic School in North Huntingdon placed at the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science last month at Duquesne University.

First-place winners included: Nate Dlugos, Nicholas Finn andThomas Phillips, all in seventh grade; Christopher Hall andAndrew Massari , eighth grade.

Second-place winners were: Sara Felder, Michael Finn and Julie McGaughey, seventh grade; Riana Booher, Nicholas Brown, Jonathan Hall and Krista McWilliams, eighth grade.

Third-place winner was Almetta Mull , seventh grade.

The following students were awarded a medal for excellence in implementing the scientific method: Nate Dlugos, Michael Finn, Nicholas Finn, Jonathan Hall, Andrew Massari andKrista McWilliams.

–––

The following students were named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Indiana University of Pennsylvania:

Irwin: Emily Bergman, Lauren Bosley, Maura Burd, Karissa Burk, Eva Campion, Alyssa Cassandro, Kaitlyn Ciancio, Emma Ciorra, Jillian Ferragonio, Richard Foster, Marissa Gibson, Alexander Haas, Marissa Horsman, Corey Hough, Amber Kocak, Alexandria Lazarchik, Megan Little, Ali Maljan, Devin McCurdy, Luke Milcic, Tyler Novotny, Jordan Pulkownik, Eric Scott, Noah Stampo, Tristan Tappe, Leah Turkowski and Alicia Rose Wilson.

North Huntingdon: Kassidy Battiste, Kara Batey, Jenna Burd, Tanner Carr, Chloe Chiado, Dominic Farina, Kaishia Ieraci, Kelsey Kerber, Alexa Loy, Breanna Merritt, Sara Merritt, Dylan Morgan, Olivia Ott, Nicholas Palo, Sarah Rickard, Megan Schmittinger, Duncan Taylor, Tessa Tinley and Heather Urban,

North Irwin: Jennifer Kramer

Westmoreland City: Erika Lukart