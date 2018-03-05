Norwin area activities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

St. Stephen's plans ham bingo, pierogi sale

St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, 90 Bethel Road, North Huntingdon, will sell pierogi for the Lenten season, beginning at 10 a.m. March 9.

Potato and cheese, sweet cabbage and lekvar pierogi are $9 per dozen

The church also will hold a ham bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. March 18 at the church.

The cost is $10 and the doors will open at noon

The all-paper bingo will feature specials, food and raffles.

For more information, contact Julee Lindberg at 412-378-6953.

‘Cubcake Wars' returns this weekend

“Cubcake Wars” – featuring about two dozen professional and amateur bakers making cupcakes for a good cause – will be held in North Huntingdon from 1 to 4 p.m. March 11 at Stratigos Banquet Centre, Colonial Manor Road, North Huntingdon.

The event is dubbed “Cubcake” because the Norwin Lions Club is the sponsor. Bakers participating in the competition are encouraged to bring 10 to 14 dozen cupcakes of any variety, said Dina Denning, coordinator.

“If you can think of it (variety of cupcake), you'll probably see it,” Denning said.

While admission to the event is free, Denning said those eating the cupcakes are asked to make a donation for their treat to support the Lions' Kitty Sack program. A suggested minimum donation is $2.

The Kitty Sack program provides backpacks filled with nutritious food every weekend of the school year to needy youngsters at Stewartsville, Sunset Valley and Hahntown elementary schools and the Hillcrest Intermediate School.

In addition to raising money for the children, Denning said there is a “best in show” baker who will win $500. Prizes will be awarded to the best professional and amateur bakers, as well as for table decorations, Denning said.

“The project is pretty awesome. The bakers that donate their time — their heart and efforts are amazing – and every penny raised goes to purchase the food for our Kitty Sacks,” Denning said.

Greensburg author at Norwin library

Greensburg author Michael Sims will join the discussion of “The Penguin Book of Victorian Women in Crime: Forgotten Cops and Private Eyes from the Time of Sherlock Holmes,” at 6:30 p.m. March 13 at the Norwin Public Library, Caruthers Lane, Irwin.

Sims edited this book of short stories and provided insightful introductions for each of the stories.

Copies of the book are available at the library's circulation desk.

His most recent book, “Arthur & Sherlock: Conan Doyle and the Creation of Sherlock,” was nominated for an Edgar Award, widely regarded as the most prestigious award in the mystery genre. He also has edited collections of Victorian fiction.

Norwin Art League show, sale

The Norwin Art League is having an exhibit and sale of member art works March 13-April 15 in the Tuscan Wine Room at Antonelli Event Center, 100 Colony Drive, Irwin.

A reception with refreshments will be held from 6-9 p.m. March 15.

Contact Pat Miller at pmiller6442@gmail.com for information.

Chamber plans annual dinner, business expo

Fans of “Alice in Wonderland” are encouraged to dress in “Through the Looking Glass”-theme attire while attending the Norwin Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner and business expo at 5 p.m. March 22 at Stratigos Banquet Centre, Colonial Manor Road, North Huntingdon.

For the price of $60 per person, those attending will have hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, dinner buffet, dessert and admission to the expo.

For additional information, contact the chamber at 724-863-0888.

Tax assistance for elderly

The American Association for Retired Persons will assist low-to-moderate-income individuals with filing their 2017 state, local and federal tax returns, as well as property tax/rent rebate forms..

Assistance will be at the North Huntingdon Town House, 11279 Center Highway, every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., until April 12.

Those seeking assistance should bring their tax returns from 2016, the 2017 tax return information, proof of Social Security number, a photo identification card and information on health insurance, including the form 1095, if you were eligible.

An emphasis will be placed on assisting those age 60 and older.