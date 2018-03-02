'Cubcake Wars' return as Lions Club fundraiser

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 'Cubcake Wars' – featuring about two dozen professional and amateur bakers baking tasty cupcakes for a good cause – will resume in North Huntingdon from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Stratigos Banquet Centre, Colonial Manor Road, North Huntingdon.

The bakers participating in the Cubcake Wars are encouraged to have 10-to-14 dozen cupcakes of any kind they want to make, said Dina Denning, coordinator of the Cubcake Wars. The event is dubbed “Cubcake” because the Norwin Lions Club is the sponsor.

“If you can think of it (variety of cupcake), you'll probably see it,” Denning said.

While admission to the event is free, Denning said those eating the cupcakes are asked to make a donation for their treat to support the Lions' Kitty Sack program. A suggested minimum donation is $2, but they can donate more.

The Kitty Sack program provides backpacks filled with nutritious, child-friendly food to needy youngsters at Stewartsville, Sunset Valley and Hahntown elementary schools and the Hillcrest Intermediate School, every weekend of the school year, Denning said. They typically are able to help about 50 youngsters, Denning said.

“The project is pretty awesome. The bakers that donate their time –their heart and efforts are amazing – and every penny raised goes to purchase the food for our Kitty Sacks,” Denning said.

The Cubcake Wars is the Lions' only fundraising event to support the Kitty Sack project

In addition to raising money for the children, Denning said there is competition among the bakers. There is a “best in show” baker who will win $500.

“We encourage as friendly competition among the bakers,” Denning said.

Prizes will be awarded to the best professional and best amateur bakers, as well as for table decorations, Denning said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.