Norwin community events slated

A number of events are planned in the upcoming days in the Norwin area.

St. Stephen's plans ham bingo, pirohy sale

St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church at 90 Bethel Road, North Huntingdon, will sell pirohy for the Lenten season, beginning at 10 a.m. March 9.

The church will be selling potato cheese, sweet cabbage, and lekvar Pirohy, at a price of $9 per dozen

The church also will hold a ham bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. March 18 at the church.

The cost is $10 and the doors will open at noon

The all-paper bingo will feature specials, food and raffles.

For more information, contact Julee Lindberg at 412-378-6953.

Tasty 'Cubcake Wars' slated

The 'Cubcake Wars' – featuring about two dozen professional and amateur bakers baking tasty cupcakes for a good cause – will resume in North Huntingdon from 1 to 4 p.m. March 11 at Stratigos Banquet Centre, Colonial Manor Road, North Huntingdon.

The bakers participating in the Cubcake Wars are encouraged to have 10-to-14 dozen cupcakes of any kind they want to make, said Dina Denning, coordinator of the Cubcake Wars. The event is dubbed “Cubcake” because the Norwin Lions Club is the sponsor.

While admission to the event is free, Denning said those eating the cupcakes are asked to make a donation for their treat to support the Lions' Kitty Sack program. A suggested minimum donation is $2, but they can donate more.

The Kitty Sack program provides backpacks filled with nutritious, child-friendly food to needy youngsters at Stewartsville, Sunset Valley and Hahntown elementary schools and the Hillcrest Intermediate School, every weekend of the school year, Denning said. They typically are able to help about 50 youngsters.

Greensburg author to speak at Norwin library

Greensburg author Michael Sims will join the discussion of “The Penguin Book of Victorian Women in Crime: Forgotten Cops and Private Eyes from the Time of Sherlock Holmes,” that will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 13 at the Norwin Public Library, Caruthers Lane, Irwin.

Copies of the book are available at the library's circulation desk.

His most recent book, “Arthur & Sherlock: Conan Doyle and the Creation of Sherlock,” was nominated for an Edgar Award, widely regarded as the most prestigious award in the mystery genre, in the Best Critical/ Biography category.

Tax assistance available for elderly

The American Association for Retired Persons will be assisting low-to-moderate-income people in filing their 2017 state, local and federal tax returns, as well as property tax/rent rebate forms..

The AARP will be at the North Huntingdon Town House, 11279 Center Highway, every Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., until April 12.

The AARP tax assistance also will be available at the Penn Township Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday until April 13, expect March 9.

Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling 724-744-4414, ext. 0.

At St. Regis Church in Trafford, the AARP assistance will be provided on March 12, 19 and April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those seeking assistance completing their tax returns should bring their tax returns from 2016, the 2017 tax return information, proof of Social Security number, a photo identification card and information on health insurance, including the form 1095, if you were eligible.

An emphasis will be placed on assisting those age 60 and older.