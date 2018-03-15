DEA officials to speak to Norwin drug prevention group

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A drug enforcement official who helps to form national partnerships to make people aware of the drug threats will take an in-depth look at the science behind addiction at a Norwin anti-drug committee meeting March 21.

Cathleen Drew, a DEA prevention program manager in Washington, D.C., will discuss how parents can get vital information to educate their children about the dangers of opioid misuse and heroin abuse at the Norwin K-12 Operation Prevention Advisory Committee meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hillcrest Intermediate School library. The presentation is expected to last about 30 minutes, followed by a 15-minute question and answer period.

Any Norwin parent can attend, even if they have not attended any prior meeting of the committee, the school district said.

The DEA and Discovery Education, a new curriculum based on the science behind opioid addiction, have joined forces to provide a school curriculum to combat the growing epidemic of prescription opioid misuse and heroin use nationwide. Operation Prevention's mission is to educate students about the true impacts of opioids and kick-start lifesaving conversations in the home and classroom.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at the following website address: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OperationPrevention.

