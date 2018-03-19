Norwin area activities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Boy Scout Troop 295 in Irwin is selling mulch as a fundraiser.

The cost is $3 for a 2-cubic-foot bag of mulch — red, black or brown — delivered to your door.

Orders with check can be sent to: BSA Troop 295, 1881 Northwest Drive, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 or email troop295@hotmail.com for an order form or more details. The orders are due by April 6, and mulch will be delivered April 21-22.

The Boy Scouts are obtaining the mulch from the Lowe's in Hempfield Township.

First Presbyterian to hold craft sale

Crafts, food, a Chinese auction and a bake sale will be featured at the First Presbyterian Church of Irwin's craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at the church, 617 Main St.

‘Freedom in Christ' conference set

A one-day conference, “Unbound: Freedom in Christ,” will be held at St Agnes Church's Resurrection Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 24.

For more information, visit www.heartofthefather.com.

Larimer church sets sauerkraut dinner

Tickets are on sale for a sauerkraut dinner at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1230 Brownstown Road, Larimer, from 4 to 7 p.m. March 24.

The dinner will consist of sauerkraut cooked with pork, hot dogs, kielbasa, mashed potatoes, applesauce and green beans. Dessert and beverage will be provided. Crafts will be available for sale.

The cost is $10, $5 for age 12 and younger.

For tickets, call Lillian Woleslagle at 724-863-3093. Tickets also can be purchased at the door.

‘Living Last Supper' at Irwin church

The First United Methodist Church of Irwin will hold its “Living Last Supper,” a performance depicting the Last Supper of Christ, at 7 p.m. March 27 and March 29 at the church, 10 Oak St.

For more information, call 724-863-6858.

Norwin to host senior citizen dinner

Norwin senior citizens can enjoy a special meal with entertainment on April 22 at the Norwin Senior High School.

The high school student council is sponsoring its 32nd annual Senior Citizens Dinner from 1 to 4 p.m. for residents of North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin who are age 55 or older.

This free dinner typically serves more than 400 members of the Irwin-North Huntingdon area, said Patrick McLaughlin, a Norwin teacher involved in the event.

The 2018 theme of the dinner is “The Golden Years: Thank You for Being a Friend.”

Norwin's Show Choir and Select Orchestra will perform and guests can participate in the door prize raffle.

Up to 600 tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seniors can request no more than two tickets. No requests will be taken by telephone and the deadline for requesting tickets is April 13.

Tickets will be mailed to the individuals prior to the dinner and should be presented the event. No individual will be admitted without a ticket.

To request a ticket, send a self-addressed stamped envelope with name and address to: Norwin High School Student Council, attention Patrick McLaughlin, 251 McMahon Drive, North Huntingdon, PA 15642

Residents, businesses and employees who want to make a donation to offset the costs of this event should contact McLaughlin.