Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Norwin

Norwin to perform 'Thoroughly Modern Millie'

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, March 19, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
The cast of Norwin High School's 'Thoroughly Modern Millie.'
SUBMITTED
The cast of Norwin High School's 'Thoroughly Modern Millie.'

Updated 2 minutes ago

For its 25th anniversary, the Norwin Theatre Company will perform the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” Thursday through Sunday at Norwin High School.

The spring musical has about 50 high school students in the cast and 30 in the crew of the comedy set in New York City in the 1920s, said high school choral director Lauren Scheirer, who is in her seventh year as co-director and producer for the theater company. Erin Shrader, a Norwin graduate, is the co-director and the choreographer, and Todd Leighty is the technical director, Scheirer said.

The musical tells the story of young Millie Dillmount from Kansas, who comes to New York in search of a new life. Her grand plan is to find a job as a secretary for a wealthy man and then marry him.

But that goes completely awry.

Filled with flashy tap numbers, humor and memorable songs, performances of the musical will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Norwin High School auditorium, 251 McMahon Drive, North Huntingdon. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.nhstheatrecompany.com.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me