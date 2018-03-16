Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Norwin

Norwin to host 'Senior Citizen Dinner'

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, March 16, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Attendees enjoy their meal during the 30th Annual Senior Citizens Dinner organized by the Norwin High School Student Council at Norwin High School on April 17, 2016.
Evan Sanders | Tribune-Review
Attendees enjoy their meal during the 30th Annual Senior Citizens Dinner organized by the Norwin High School Student Council at Norwin High School on April 17, 2016.

Updated 10 hours ago

Norwin senior citizens can enjoy a special meal with entertainment on April 22 at the Norwin Senior High School.

The Norwin High School Student Council is sponsoring its 32nd annual Senior Citizens Dinner from 1 to 4 p.m. April 22 for residents of North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin who are age 55 or older.

This free dinner typically serves more than 400 members of the Irwin-North Huntingdon area, said Patrick McLaughlin, a Norwin teacher involved in the special event.

The 2018 theme of the dinner is “The Golden Years: Thank You for Being a Friend.” The Norwin Student Council is giving back to the community's seniors by giving thanks and celebrating and establishing multi-generational friendships

The seniors will be treated to performances from Norwin's Show Choir and Select Orchestra and can participate in the door prize raffle.

There will be up to 600 tickets made available on a first come, first serve basis. The seniors can request no more than two tickets. No requests will be taken by telephone and the deadline for requesting tickets is April 13, or whenever all 66 tickets are distributed.

Tickets will be mailed to the individuals prior to the dinner and should be presented upon entry into the event. No individual will be admitted without a ticket.

To request a ticket for the meal, send a self-addressed stamped envelope with their name and address to:

Norwin High School Student Council

251 McMahon Drive

North Huntingdon, PA 15642

ATTN: Patrick MacLaughlin Sr. Citizens' Dinner

Residents, businesses and employees who want to make a donation to offset the costs of this event should contact MacLaughlin or Chitester.

Direct any questions to Patrick MacLaughlin or Kevin Chitester at Norwin Senior High School.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

