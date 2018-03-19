Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Norwin

Bomb squad called, but suspicious package in North Huntingdon only contained key chains

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, March 19, 2018, 9:51 p.m.
Above, the Allegheny County Bomb Squad vehicle in 2015. Bomb squad officers were called to North Huntingdon on Monday, March 19, 2018, for a report of a suspicious package that turned out to contain only keychains.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
Updated 6 hours ago

A North Huntingdon woman who forgot about a package she was receiving ended up getting a visit from the Allegheny County Bomb Squad on Monday afternoon.

North Huntingdon police called the bomb squad around 4:30 p.m. on Monday when they were called about a suspicious package, delivered from Kansas to a home on Halfinger Drive in the Dartmore housing plan. The owners of the home told police they were not expecting a package originating in Kansas.

Officers saw a name on the package and were able to locate the intended recipient several houses away.

Just before the bomb squad's arrival, the woman whose name was on the package told police she forgot that she had been expecting a delivery of several key chains from a friend in Kansas.

Bomb squad officials were able to determine the package's contents were, in fact, key chains, and cleared the scene without incident.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

