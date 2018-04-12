'Stars' read to Norwin elementary students
The “stars” came out last month for the Hahntown Elementary School's annual “Reading With the Stars” program.
The local celebrities who read to about 80 youngsters were: North Huntingdon Police Det. Sgt. Jeff Bouldin; Barbara Flynn, Norwin Public Library children's librarian; Dr. Steve Gribar, a general surgeon at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg; Tom Kerber, owner of Kerber's Dairy in North Huntingdon; Cindy Corder of Bella Amici Photography, North Huntingdon; Mary Senchur, Eat ‘n Park senior vice president of operations; Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio; Halle Copeman of S&T Bank of Irwin; and Carly Paulovich, a pharmacist at Giant Eagle supermarket.
After the readings, Stage Right, a Greensburg theatre arts company, performed “Cat in the Hat Comes Back” for the students.
The special event has been held for more than 20 years, said Shannon Glenn, a second-grade teacher at Hahntown Elementary School in North Huntingdon. It was started at the former Scull Elementary School by Diane Moretton, a mother involved with the school's PTA, Glenn said.
Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.