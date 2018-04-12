Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Norwin

'Stars' read to Norwin elementary students

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 7:24 p.m.
Hahntown Elementary School kindergarten students (from left) Samantha McGonigal, Kenley Lenhardt, Hannah Glenn, Eva Miller and Marley Boyko pose with Natalie Estock of Stage Right, who is a ninth-grade student at Greater Latrobe. Estock was reading to the students as part of the Reading With the Stars program.
Submitted
Barbara Flynn, children's librarian at Norwin Public Library, reads to second-graders at Hahntown Elementary School's Reading with the Stars program.
Submitted
Dr. Steve Gribar, a general surgeon at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, reads to first-graders at Hahntown Elementary School's Reading With the Stars program.
Submitted
The “stars” came out last month for the Hahntown Elementary School's annual “Reading With the Stars” program.

The local celebrities who read to about 80 youngsters were: North Huntingdon Police Det. Sgt. Jeff Bouldin; Barbara Flynn, Norwin Public Library children's librarian; Dr. Steve Gribar, a general surgeon at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg; Tom Kerber, owner of Kerber's Dairy in North Huntingdon; Cindy Corder of Bella Amici Photography, North Huntingdon; Mary Senchur, Eat ‘n Park senior vice president of operations; Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio; Halle Copeman of S&T Bank of Irwin; and Carly Paulovich, a pharmacist at Giant Eagle supermarket.

After the readings, Stage Right, a Greensburg theatre arts company, performed “Cat in the Hat Comes Back” for the students.

The special event has been held for more than 20 years, said Shannon Glenn, a second-grade teacher at Hahntown Elementary School in North Huntingdon. It was started at the former Scull Elementary School by Diane Moretton, a mother involved with the school's PTA, Glenn said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

