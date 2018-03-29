Norwin student clears path to state geography bee

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A seventh-grade Norwin Middle School student is heading to the National Geographic Society's state geography bee championship in Harrisburg on April 6.

Brady Johnson will be one of about 100 top-scoring semifinalists students the National Geographic Society has invited to compete in the state bees.

“It is always a thrill to send a Norwin Middle School representative to the state level competition. We could not be prouder of Brady and wish him lots of luck as he moves on to the state level,” said Kristen Ummer, a Norwin Middle School social studies teacher and National Geographic Bee coordinator.

Brady qualified for the state championship through geography bees held at Norwin in January. He took an online qualifying test in February and was notified in March that he qualified for the state championship in Harrisburg.

“I became interested in geography around third grade. I really enjoyed building puzzles, and I had several state and continent puzzles. I also loved to play the apps - Stack the States and Stack the Countries,” said Brady, the son of Neil and Wendy Johnson, who teachers American studies at Norwin Middle School.

If Brady wins the state championship, he would get $200, an atlas and a trip to Washington, D.C., to represent Pennsylvania in the National Geographic Bee Championship to be held from May 20 -23.

The national champion receives a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the society, and an all-expenses-paid expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the new National Geographic Endeavour ll.

