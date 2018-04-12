Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Norwin

Norwin students learn 'What's So Cool About Manufacturing' in video contest

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 6:39 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

A video promoting the initiative of a Penn Township electronics manufacturer and produced by an eighth-grade Norwin Middle School student won an award in a regional contest.

A video shot by Lane Fischer about Parker Hannifin Corp.'s purchase and assembly of bikes that are donated as holiday gifts for children was selected as the winner of the “Impact of Manufacturing,” a bonus category in the recent “What's So Cool About Manufacturing Video Contest.” The contest was sponsored by Catalyst Connection, a Pittsburgh-based organization that supports manufacturing in the region.

Fischer was one of 13 Norwin Middle School seventh- and eighth-graders who formed two teams to produce one video about Parker Hannifin, an electronics manufacturer, and another on PBM Valves Inc., a valve-producing firm also in Penn Township. The students prepared two theme videos, two marketing plans and one winning entry about the impact of manufacturing, said Julie Painter, a Norwin Middle School teacher who operates the school's video lab and oversaw the student productions.

“Participation in the contest was a wonderful authentic learning experience. The depth of manufacturing facilities in Western Pennsylvania is impressive,” Painter said.

The video crews worked with personnel at both companies, touring the facilities and planning the video storyline. They returned to the companies for a day of filming and food. With the interview and action footage, student editors crafted videos displaying all they learned about manufacturing, Painter said.

“This local undertaking is guided by the vision of Pennsylvania manufacturing having global impact,” Painter said.

Three eighth-grade editors of the videos, Evan Blenko, Jacob Capets and Fischer, spent untold hours using their skills and creativity to prepare the submissions, Painter said.

The videos can be seen at www.catalystconnection.org/video-contest.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

