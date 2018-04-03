Activities planned in Norwin area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Registrations still are being accepted for the 11th Annual Race For Grace 5K and 1-Mile Walk at 9 a.m. April 7 at Norwin High School in North Huntingdon to benefit the Reflections Of Grace Foundation.

The registration fee is $30 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger. Registrations also will be accepted from 7 to 8 a.m. on the day of the race.

Online registration is available at www.reflections​ofgrace.org.

Opening activities begin at 7 a.m., and breakfast will be available at the concession stand starting at 7 a.m.

After the race, there will be an award ceremony, fun children's activities, charitable hair donations, dance performances, Chinese and silent auctions, and a full concession stand of lunch items available.

The race is on pace to have more than 2,000 runners and walkers again, along with hundreds of volunteers and spectators, said Ashley Metz Leax, a race organizer.

Race For Grace and its beneficiary foundation have raised more than $1 million that is used to support families of children with brain cancer and research into diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma cancer. That is the rare brain tumor that caused the death of Grace Elizabeth Ekis, a 5-year-old North Huntingdon girl who died on Valentine's Day 2008.

Norwin library plans First Ladies program

A “Conversation with the First Ladies” — featuring portrayers of Mary Todd Lincoln, Eleanor Roosevelt and Elizabeth “Bess” Truman, will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 12 at the Norwin Public Library, Caruthers Lane. Irwin.

The free program is a biographical dramatization of the lives of Mrs. Lincoln, Mrs. Roosevelt and Mrs. Truman, who were thrust into the historical spotlight because they said “I do” to the men standing next to them. The three dynamic ladies will talk of their lives, loves, fears and husbands.

Registration is requested, and those attending are asked to contact the library at 724-863-4700, ext. 4.

Pet Friends plans donation drive

Pet Friends Inc. in Irwin will hold a Purrs & Paws Kitten Shower donation drive at the Fairmont-Hahntown Fire Hall in North Huntingdon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 in anticipation of the upcoming “kitten season,” when animal rescues are overrun with new kittens to care for.

The free event will feature children's games and crafts, a Chinese auction and refreshments. Every donation will give you an entry to the Chinese auction.

Foster parents will be available to answer questions on fostering and kitten education. Attendees will have a chance to name future kittens and preview kittens before they are available for adoption.

For more information, visit PetFriendsInc.com or call 724-863-7722. A wish list is available on Amazon, and cash donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 484, Irwin, PA 15642, specify “kitten shower.”

St. Agnes offers bereavement support group

St. Agnes Catholic Church at 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon, is forming a nondenominational bereavement support group that is being offered to those who are grieving or supporting someone in grief.

The group will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on six consecutive Mondays, from April 9 to May 14, at St. Agnes, in the former convent building. The group will be facilitated by Karen Sweeney-Ryall, a hospice bereavement coordinator.

To register, call 724-863-2626 or email Marti Ditoppa at mditoppa@dioceseofgreensburg.org.

Area cheer teams get bids to Disney World

PA Rage, an All Star Cheer gym in North Huntingdon, said that all of its teams were awarded a bid to compete in The Summit, the Varsity All Star Cheerleading championship May 12-13 at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

They were invited to compete finishing in top spots at a qualifying local event. The competition includes youth, junior and senior teams of all levels.

About 15,000 athletes will compete at the D2 summit, which involves about 780 teams, from 46 states. PA Rage will send about 80 athletes spread among five teams.

PA Rage, in its third year, has teams composed of cheerleaders of different ages and skill levels. Many of them are also Norwin cheerleaders, but athletes travel from neighboring school districts as well.

Spencer Rundy-Murin, one of the owners, is the coach of the Norwin High School competitive cheer team. It also was awarded a bid this year to Disney to compete, in the high school cheerleading championships.

P-T Class of '78 to hold reunion

The Penn-Trafford High School Class of 1978 will hold its 40th year reunion on Sept. 29, at Banquets Unlimited, Caruthers Lane, Irwin.

For classmates who are interested in attending the reunion, send an email to penntrafford78@gmail.com or call Melanie Hartman at 810-516-3595.

There is a class Facebook page at Penn Trafford High School Class of 1978.

N. Huntingdon hotel gets recognition

The Hampton Inn & Suites North Huntingdon-Irwin, located in North Huntingdon, owned and operated by Millcraft Hospitality, has been named a recipient of Hilton's 2017 Lighthouse Award.

The Lighthouse Award is presented to the top five percent of Hampton hotels in the United States.

Award winners are selected based on a scoring system that takes into account Hilton's satisfaction and loyalty tracking and a quality assurance score.