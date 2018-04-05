Norwin community activities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT plans work on Route 30 traffic signals

Traffic signals along a section of Route 30 between Thompson Lane and Jacks Run Road in North Huntingdon and Irwin will be coordinated by upgrading equipment along the highway, as well as a few traffic signals within close proximity, PennDOT said.

Bronder Technical Services Inc. of Prospect, Butler County, is working on replacing the new traffic signal at the intersection of Clay Pike and Robbins Station Road in North Huntingdon, PennDOT's District 12 in Uniontown said last week.

The traffic signal project, which includes coordinating traffic signals in the City of Washington, is worth $436,668. The work is scheduled to be completed in July.

Brush Hill Road, between Broadway Avenue in North Huntingdon and Pennsylvania Avenue in Irwin, is scheduled to be milled paved this year, PennDOT spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said.

Game of Thrones contest slated

If your miss the television series “Game of Thrones,” the Norwin Public Library on Caruthers Lane, Irwin, is sponsoring a Game of Thrones Jeopardy from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Those interested in playing must be at least 14 years old and must register with the library by Friday. April 13th. To register, call 724-863-4700 ext. 3.

Guardian Storage to host free Shred-It event

As spring cleaning approaches, Guardian Storage is holdings its annual free shredding event at its North Huntingdon location from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14.

The event, one of 14 being held at Pittsburgh region Guardian sites, helps raise money for schools in six southwestern Pennsylvania counties while helping people and businesses safely get rid of unwanted papers and documents. There is a limit of five file boxes, or the equivalent, per person. The staff will shred more during the last hour of each event as long as there is space remaining in the Shred-It truck.

Those using the service are asked to make a cash donation or donation of in-kind school supplies to support The Education Partnership, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that helps bridge the gap between what students have and what they need to succeed in the classroom. Last year, the initiative raised almost $5,000 in donations, plus more than 10 large boxes of school supplies.

Women's Guild plans card party

The Christian Mothers/Women's Guild of Immaculate Conception Parish in Irwin will hold its annual Spring Card Party in Our Lady's Plaza, 308 Second St., Irwin at 6:30 p.m. April 19.

A $10 admission fee includes a luncheon which will begin at 7 p.m.

The card party also features a Chinese auction, raffles and door prizes.

For reservations or more information, call Kathy at 724-861-5730.

Democratic committee to host candidates

Democratic candidates running for their party's nomination in the May 15 primary for the state House and the newly formed 14th Congressional District are expected to attend the Westmoreland County Democratic Party's District 6 committee meeting at 6 p.m. April 19 in the community room of the Norwin Public Library on Caruthers Lane.

Doug Hunt, running for the nomination in the state House 56th District, also is scheduled to attend. The seat is current held by Rep. George Dunbar, R-Penn Township.

The Democrats running for the party's nomination in the 14th District are Bibiana Boerio of Unity, Tom Prigg of McCandless, Bob Solomon of Pittsburgh and Adam Sedlock of Chalk Hill.

Chamber seeks to expand membership

The Norwin Chamber of Commerce is holding its spring membership drive contest, which will end on April 23.

The chamber member who refers the most new Norwin Chamber members will win a $100 gift certificate.