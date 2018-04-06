Norwin grad gets Wildlife scholarship

A Penn State student from North Huntingdon has been awarded one of the first scholarships distributed by the non-profit Wildlife for Everyone Foundation in State College.

Alisha Pushinsky, a 2014 graduate of Norwin High School, is a senior at Penn State University majoring in veterinary and biomedical sciences with a minor in wildlife and fisheries sciences. She plans to attend the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, where she plans to specialize in zoological medicine, the wildlife foundation said.

Pushinsky plans to use the scholarship money to purchase an iPad tablet required for admission into Ohio's veterinary school, the foundation said. She was one of four students – three from Penn State and one from Juniata College in Huntingdon – to receive the scholarships.

She hopes to advocate for wildlife through promoting the One Health initiative, a worldwide collaborative effort that works to obtain optimal health for people, animals and the environment, according to the wildlife foundation.

Her long-term career goal is to work with wild or exotic animals, whether it is in a zoo or directly for the government. The amount of the wildlife scholarship was not revealed. The was established to award students with financial support to advance their career interests in wildlife conservation. The fundamental goal of the Wildlife Scholarship Fund is to inspire the next generation of conservationists by presenting opportunities for students to deepen their connection with wildlife and nature.

The Wildlife for Everyone Foundation seeks to be the leading advocate for wildlife conservation in Pennsylvania. The foundation was formed in 2004 to provide wildlife enthusiasts with a way to show their commitment through much-needed financial support for wildlife conservation efforts and education. Since its inception, the foundation has raised millions of dollars to support projects including wildlife and wetland habitat improvements, creek and lake restorations, the Seedlings for Schools program and student educational opportunities.

