Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Norwin

Norwin grad gets Wildlife scholarship

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, April 6, 2018, 10:54 p.m.
Alisha Pushinsky
Alisha Pushinsky

Updated 15 hours ago

A Penn State student from North Huntingdon has been awarded one of the first scholarships distributed by the non-profit Wildlife for Everyone Foundation in State College.

Alisha Pushinsky, a 2014 graduate of Norwin High School, is a senior at Penn State University majoring in veterinary and biomedical sciences with a minor in wildlife and fisheries sciences. She plans to attend the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, where she plans to specialize in zoological medicine, the wildlife foundation said.

Pushinsky plans to use the scholarship money to purchase an iPad tablet required for admission into Ohio's veterinary school, the foundation said. She was one of four students – three from Penn State and one from Juniata College in Huntingdon – to receive the scholarships.

She hopes to advocate for wildlife through promoting the One Health initiative, a worldwide collaborative effort that works to obtain optimal health for people, animals and the environment, according to the wildlife foundation.

Her long-term career goal is to work with wild or exotic animals, whether it is in a zoo or directly for the government. The amount of the wildlife scholarship was not revealed. The was established to award students with financial support to advance their career interests in wildlife conservation. The fundamental goal of the Wildlife Scholarship Fund is to inspire the next generation of conservationists by presenting opportunities for students to deepen their connection with wildlife and nature.

The Wildlife for Everyone Foundation seeks to be the leading advocate for wildlife conservation in Pennsylvania. The foundation was formed in 2004 to provide wildlife enthusiasts with a way to show their commitment through much-needed financial support for wildlife conservation efforts and education. Since its inception, the foundation has raised millions of dollars to support projects including wildlife and wetland habitat improvements, creek and lake restorations, the Seedlings for Schools program and student educational opportunities.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me