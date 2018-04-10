Norwin students win pasta bridge award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A team of five Norwin High School students won the Natalie Carbone Mangini Most Aesthetic Bridge Award at the recent Saint Vincent College 12th Annual Pasta Engineering Competition.

The student team, coached by Matthew Anticole, a Norwin physics teacher, consisted of Marissa Farabough, Alexis Kljucaric, Sarah Lengel, Sophia Melocchi and Raychel Testa.

The award was new for the 2018 competition and serves to honor Natalie Carbone Mangini, mother of Vince Mangini, who was a critical organizer for the event. Mangini chose the winner at the end of the competition.

Natalie Carbone Mangini was known as the owner of Carbone's restaurant in Crabtree, and also was the first woman to hold the title of scientist at the Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Division.

Mangini, a 1949 graduate of Seton Hill University in Greensburg, dreamed of becoming a nuclear chemist. Even though jobs for women were scarce, Mangini was hired at the Westinghouse Atomic Power Division. Years afterward, she learned she was only called for an interview because the men in charge of hiring misread her name as “Natale,” believing her to be a man.

Mangini worked on developing the Nautilus submarine reactor and subsequent nuclear submarine reactors such as the Skipjack and Trident. She also co-authored the first technical procedure used on the atomic submarine for detecting and disposing of radioactive materials. She worked on the Shippingport atomic power station reactor, the first full scale peace-time atomic reactor which supplied electric power to Pittsburgh.

