Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Norwin

Eagle Scout project builds trail, cleans debris from Hilltop Park

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 10:27 p.m.
Papaches Trail at Hilltop Park, North Huntingdon
Submitted
Papaches Trail at Hilltop Park, North Huntingdon
Jacob 'Jake' Spagnolli along his Eagle Scout project at Hilltop Park
Submitted
Jacob 'Jake' Spagnolli along his Eagle Scout project at Hilltop Park

Updated 6 hours ago

Hilltop Park in North Huntingdon has a new one-half-mile trail through the woods and less debris as a result of a Boy Scout's Eagle Scout service project that also cleaned up old televisions, broken glass, car parts, more than two dozen tires and so much other junk that it filled four pickup trucks.

Jacob “Jake” Spagnolli of North Huntingdon, a member of Boy Scout Troop 251, completed the trail work in early April. The trail starts along Hilltop Park Road near the ballfield, crosses a creek that is home to salamanders, crayfish and garter snakes, proceeds toward a clearing and back into the woods to an overlook where downtown Irwin is visible.

Spagnolli had about 50 people, including friends, family, fellow scouts from his troop and others, along with teachers. The volunteers devoted a total of more than 350 hours to the trail work and cleanup.

Spagnolli has named the path Papaches Trail, which is a native American word for woodpecker. The bird can be heard while walking along the trail. Trees along the trail provides a home for a pileated woodpecker.

Spagnolli, whose troop is based at St. John's United Church of Christ, began planning for the trail project in July 2017. Prior to working on the trail through the township park, he received permission from Daniel Miller, director of the North Huntingdon's parks and recreation department, to do the project.

Spagnolli worked with former North Huntingdon commissioner Michael Faccenda Jr. and Miller on the project, as well as Bob Arth, who lives near the park. Arth last year expressed his concern about indiscriminate dumping in the park, including the dumping of materials from the township public works department.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me