Eagle Scout project builds trail, cleans debris from Hilltop Park

Hilltop Park in North Huntingdon has a new one-half-mile trail through the woods and less debris as a result of a Boy Scout's Eagle Scout service project that also cleaned up old televisions, broken glass, car parts, more than two dozen tires and so much other junk that it filled four pickup trucks.

Jacob “Jake” Spagnolli of North Huntingdon, a member of Boy Scout Troop 251, completed the trail work in early April. The trail starts along Hilltop Park Road near the ballfield, crosses a creek that is home to salamanders, crayfish and garter snakes, proceeds toward a clearing and back into the woods to an overlook where downtown Irwin is visible.

Spagnolli had about 50 people, including friends, family, fellow scouts from his troop and others, along with teachers. The volunteers devoted a total of more than 350 hours to the trail work and cleanup.

Spagnolli has named the path Papaches Trail, which is a native American word for woodpecker. The bird can be heard while walking along the trail. Trees along the trail provides a home for a pileated woodpecker.

Spagnolli, whose troop is based at St. John's United Church of Christ, began planning for the trail project in July 2017. Prior to working on the trail through the township park, he received permission from Daniel Miller, director of the North Huntingdon's parks and recreation department, to do the project.

Spagnolli worked with former North Huntingdon commissioner Michael Faccenda Jr. and Miller on the project, as well as Bob Arth, who lives near the park. Arth last year expressed his concern about indiscriminate dumping in the park, including the dumping of materials from the township public works department.

