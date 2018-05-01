Kiski, Norwin and Yough students take top spots in Westmoreland Conservation District Envirothon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students from Kiski Area High School took first place in the Westmoreland Conservation District's annual Envirothon.

Second place went a Norwin High School team, and third to a Yough Senior High School team.

Ninety-five students from nine Westmoreland County high schools competed for the top honors by testing their knowledge of forestry, soil and land use, aquatic ecology, wildlife, and this year's current environmental issue: the benefits of grassland and pastureland management.

Some high schools, including Norwin and Yough, had more than one student team competing.

Kiski Area High School team will go on to compete in the state competition, to be held on May 22 and 23 at Susquehanna University and Camp Mount Luther in Snyder and Union counties, respectively.

WCD officials have hosted the Envirothon since 1986.

For more on the statewide competition, see EnvirothonPA.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.