Norwin

Kiski, Norwin and Yough students take top spots in Westmoreland Conservation District Envirothon

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
Above, the first-place team from Kiski Area High School: from the left, Makenna Hayes, Gabriella Tepke, Gendyah Short, team advisor Alison Bresnahan, Logan Kelly and William Nese.
Submitted photo
Above, the first-place team from Kiski Area High School: from the left, Makenna Hayes, Gabriella Tepke, Gendyah Short, team advisor Alison Bresnahan, Logan Kelly and William Nese.
Above, the second-place Norwin High School team: from the left, team advisor Joyce Muchoney, Tommy Kratzenberg II, Victoria Saunders, Taylor Napierkowski, Mallory Page and Mackenzie Hutchinson.
Submitted photo
Above, the second-place Norwin High School team: from the left, team advisor Joyce Muchoney, Tommy Kratzenberg II, Victoria Saunders, Taylor Napierkowski, Mallory Page and Mackenzie Hutchinson.
Above, the third-place Yough Senior High School team: from the left, Drake Croushore, Alex Kohuth, Adaline Bradish, Mason Brunson and Cameron Hopkin. Team advisor Greg King is kneeling in the center.
Submitted photo
Above, the third-place Yough Senior High School team: from the left, Drake Croushore, Alex Kohuth, Adaline Bradish, Mason Brunson and Cameron Hopkin. Team advisor Greg King is kneeling in the center.

Students from Kiski Area High School took first place in the Westmoreland Conservation District's annual Envirothon.

Second place went a Norwin High School team, and third to a Yough Senior High School team.

Ninety-five students from nine Westmoreland County high schools competed for the top honors by testing their knowledge of forestry, soil and land use, aquatic ecology, wildlife, and this year's current environmental issue: the benefits of grassland and pastureland management.

Teams of five high school students compete in field testing using their knowledge in five topic areas: soils and land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife and environmental issues.

Some high schools, including Norwin and Yough, had more than one student team competing.

Kiski Area High School team will go on to compete in the state competition, to be held on May 22 and 23 at Susquehanna University and Camp Mount Luther in Snyder and Union counties, respectively.

WCD officials have hosted the Envirothon since 1986.

For more on the statewide competition, see EnvirothonPA.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

