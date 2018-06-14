Business group honors North Huntingdon women

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two North Huntingdon women active in the Women's Business Network were honored recently for their service to the organization and the community.

Margaret “Peggy” Bianchi was named the Woman of the Year Award, which is given to the individual who has best demonstrated excellence and leadership in her business or profession and in her service to the community and to WBN.

Rose Marie Morozowich recently received the business network's 2018 service award, given annually to a member who has distinguished herself by meritorious service in the furthering of WBN, its mission and goals.

The women were recognized during an awards ceremony at a Canonsburg restaurant.

Bianchi is the director of women's physical therapy at Stellar Physical Therapy, an out-patient rehab facility located in Murrysville. She is also a certified pilates instructor who incorporates pilates into her treatment protocols for back and neck pain, as well as, teaching pilates mat classes at Inner Strength Yoga in North Huntingdon.

Bianchi has been an active member of the Norwin Chapter of WBN since 1997. She serves on the organization's board of directors as past president.

Bianchi serves as the fundraising chairperson for the Christian Mothers and Ladies Guild at her parish, St. Agnes Church in North Huntingdon. She also organizes the Pick-A-Flower Campaign that supports The Blackburn Center Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

Morozowich has been an independent consultant with Pampered Chef for 11 years. Morozowich previously worked in the credit industry, before becoming a stay-at-home mother.

She is a member of the Norwin Chapter of the Women's Business Network and formerly was with the Murrysville chapter. She has been active in the business group for nine years.

Morozowich also volunteers for the Girl Scouts of Southwestern Pennsylvania, her children's school and her church. She recently became a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer for children suffering from abuse and neglect.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.