Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Norwin

Business group honors North Huntingdon women

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 9:42 p.m.
Margaret 'Peggy' Bianchi
Margaret 'Peggy' Bianchi
Rose Morozowich
Rose Morozowich

Two North Huntingdon women active in the Women's Business Network were honored recently for their service to the organization and the community.

Margaret “Peggy” Bianchi was named the Woman of the Year Award, which is given to the individual who has best demonstrated excellence and leadership in her business or profession and in her service to the community and to WBN.

Rose Marie Morozowich recently received the business network's 2018 service award, given annually to a member who has distinguished herself by meritorious service in the furthering of WBN, its mission and goals.

The women were recognized during an awards ceremony at a Canonsburg restaurant.

Bianchi is the director of women's physical therapy at Stellar Physical Therapy, an out-patient rehab facility located in Murrysville. She is also a certified pilates instructor who incorporates pilates into her treatment protocols for back and neck pain, as well as, teaching pilates mat classes at Inner Strength Yoga in North Huntingdon.

Bianchi has been an active member of the Norwin Chapter of WBN since 1997. She serves on the organization's board of directors as past president.

Bianchi serves as the fundraising chairperson for the Christian Mothers and Ladies Guild at her parish, St. Agnes Church in North Huntingdon. She also organizes the Pick-A-Flower Campaign that supports The Blackburn Center Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

Morozowich has been an independent consultant with Pampered Chef for 11 years. Morozowich previously worked in the credit industry, before becoming a stay-at-home mother.

She is a member of the Norwin Chapter of the Women's Business Network and formerly was with the Murrysville chapter. She has been active in the business group for nine years.

Morozowich also volunteers for the Girl Scouts of Southwestern Pennsylvania, her children's school and her church. She recently became a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer for children suffering from abuse and neglect.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me