Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn-Trafford

Fairmont Playground project progresses in Trafford
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Plans to improve Trafford's playground on Fairmont Avenue have moved forward with the hiring of a Delmont engineering firm to provide professional services for the project.

Trafford Council on Feb. 7 agreed to hire Morris Knowles & Associates Inc. of Delmont to conduct civil engineering, survey and design services for the Fairmont Playground improvements. The estimated cost of $9,400 cost is to be covered by the Trafford Recreation Board.

The playground at the corner of Fairmont Avenue and Third Street has a basketball court and a play area. The pavilion is to be updated, new play equipment will be installed, the basketball court and grounds will be improved and pathways will be added.

Funding for the improvements is coming from a $122,050 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development that has been awarded to the Penn-Trafford Area Recreation Commission and the Trafford Recreation Board.

The grant does not cover the cost of the engineering services and only about two percent would be available to cover any unforeseen costs, which is far less than normal, said Richard Sahar, borough manager. The borough will have to be careful about limiting any cost overruns, he said.

In other matters, of Geokinetics of Houston, Texas, told council the company would be conducting seismic testing in the borough this spring for a natural gas exploration company.

Geokinetics, which is conducting the testing for Huntley & Huntley Inc. of Monroeville, will use sensors and vibrator trucks to send low-energy sound waves underground, thereby creating a map of the where the shale seam is located and where fault lines may exist, said Gene Carpenter, project manager for Geokinetics.

An agent will contact property owners, Carpenter said. No gas well drilling is planned.

Borough approval is necessary to operate on local roads and Trafford officials will be notified before work begins, Carpenter said.

Council agreed to hire William Gamble of Oakdale, a police and firefighter testing consultant, to update the Civil Service regulations at a cost of $1,100.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.