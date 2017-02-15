Fairmont Playground project progresses in Trafford

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plans to improve Trafford's playground on Fairmont Avenue have moved forward with the hiring of a Delmont engineering firm to provide professional services for the project.

Trafford Council on Feb. 7 agreed to hire Morris Knowles & Associates Inc. of Delmont to conduct civil engineering, survey and design services for the Fairmont Playground improvements. The estimated cost of $9,400 cost is to be covered by the Trafford Recreation Board.

The playground at the corner of Fairmont Avenue and Third Street has a basketball court and a play area. The pavilion is to be updated, new play equipment will be installed, the basketball court and grounds will be improved and pathways will be added.

Funding for the improvements is coming from a $122,050 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development that has been awarded to the Penn-Trafford Area Recreation Commission and the Trafford Recreation Board.

The grant does not cover the cost of the engineering services and only about two percent would be available to cover any unforeseen costs, which is far less than normal, said Richard Sahar, borough manager. The borough will have to be careful about limiting any cost overruns, he said.

In other matters, of Geokinetics of Houston, Texas, told council the company would be conducting seismic testing in the borough this spring for a natural gas exploration company.

Geokinetics, which is conducting the testing for Huntley & Huntley Inc. of Monroeville, will use sensors and vibrator trucks to send low-energy sound waves underground, thereby creating a map of the where the shale seam is located and where fault lines may exist, said Gene Carpenter, project manager for Geokinetics.

An agent will contact property owners, Carpenter said. No gas well drilling is planned.

Borough approval is necessary to operate on local roads and Trafford officials will be notified before work begins, Carpenter said.

Council agreed to hire William Gamble of Oakdale, a police and firefighter testing consultant, to update the Civil Service regulations at a cost of $1,100.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.