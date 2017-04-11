Penn-Trafford special education students enjoy Transitions career exploration

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's one thing to learn about operating a business. It's quite another to jump in with both feet and actually do it.

Special education students in Penn-Trafford High School's Transitions program have done both over the past six years, visiting local businesses to learn about a variety of careers as well as running Coffee For a Cause, a coffee shop in the high school.

“The coffee shop is sort of the starting point,” special education teacher Dawn Blank said. “We try to make it as real to life as possible.”

Situated inside the high school's media center and library, students visit the shop during study halls, teachers stop by to pick up coffee, and the shop catered to construction workers during the high school's renovation. With the exception of faculty sponsors, the shop is run entirely by learning-support, emotional-support and life-skills support students in the Transitions program.

Proceeds from the coffee shop were originally donated to charity. Now they go toward supporting the Transitions program itself.

Junior Tommy Yonek said he enjoys working in the coffee shop.

“I really like baking cookies,” Yonek said.

There are about 17 students in the Transitions program. After getting their feet wet at the coffee shop, Blank said the next step involves moving them into a regular job: three students work at a local thrift shop, the program sends students to the Rehabilitation Center and Workshop in Greensburg and one student who began by working with the school district's delivery driver is now a manufacturing technician at Energy Swing Windows in Murrysville, where Transitions students recently took a tour.

Special education teacher Tera Enick said the students focus on a different career every month.

“(In February) we were looking at manufacturing careers, and trying to find a place we could take them to actually see the job being done,” Enick said.

Transitions students have visited a dental office and in late 2016 went to the Westmoreland Mall to see retail careers in action.

“In the spring we're planning to visit a greenhouse and a landscaping business,” Enick said.

Coffee shop proceeds will be used to help fund the future construction of a greenhouse at the high school.

Enick and Blank were invited to showcase the program at the 2015 and 2016 Pennsylvania Community on Transition Conference at Penn State University, as a potential model for other districts to emulate.

“We're moving (students) out into the community, but also to safe places,” Blank said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.