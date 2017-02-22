Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn-Trafford

Penn-Trafford High senior nominated for charity's Student of the Year award, scholarship
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted photo
Jackie Seltzer, 18, of Penn Township.

If anyone can raise $25,000 to help fight leukemia and lymphoma, it's Penn-Trafford High School senior Jackie Seltzer.

“I don't know many high schoolers with her spirit and sense of community,” said Penn-Trafford High School gifted teacher Christina Wukich, who nominated Seltzer, 18, of Penn Township for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Western PA and West Virginia's Student of the Year campaign, where young philanthropists are tasked with raising money over a seven-week period for cancer research.

Both Wukich and Seltzer's grandmother are lymphoma survivors. Seltzer said they served as inspiration.

“I saw what they both went through, and I just want to do anything I can to help people from having to through it,” she said.

This is the first year for the campaign in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Last year, 16 chapters throughout the country participated, raising about $2 million nationwide. Students have seven weeks to raise as much as they can to earn Student of the Year honors as well as a $5,000 scholarship, according to Jen Miller, the society's Student of the Year campaign manager.

“Jackie is doing a lot of personal outreach in and around the Penn Township and Trafford areas,” Miller said. “When I meet these kids, sometimes I have to take a step back and say, ‘This kid is only in high school, and they have more connections than I do as a 31-year-old communications professional.'”

Seltzer is an old hand at community service: During her freshman year, she organized a team of students who went door-to-door collecting canned goods. She was the main organizer behind the district's participation the annual Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive the past few years, collecting warm clothing for distribution to the needy, and is co-president of the Community Action Program at the high school, a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions and part of the National Honor Society.

In her pursuit of Student of the Year, Seltzer has sold T-shirts, held days where students could donate $1 to wear a hat to school and teachers could donate $1 to wear T-shirts during the school day. She also has several items she plans to auction at the Saturday grand finale aboard the Gateway Clipper Fleet, where the Student of the Year will be announced.

Seltzer's desire to help others was formed early, when she would accompany her mother on visits to hospice patients.

“She always impressed on us to give back, and if we couldn't do it financially, we could find another way,” Seltzer said.

Wukich said that spirit is precisely why she chose Seltzer.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” she said. “As soon as I saw the email, I knew exactly who to nominate.”

For more details about Seltzer's campaign, go to events.lls.org/pages/wpa/wpasoy2017/jseltzer.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

