Q&A: Penn-Trafford junior to screen documentary to help fight sex trafficking

What: Screening of “Finding Home,” a documentary about sex-trafficking victims and their recovery at a Missouri charity, Rapha House.

When Penn-Trafford High School junior Eden Elma began thinking about a senior project that could benefit the community, she immediately thought about a topic she'd heard about at her church: human trafficking.

“Our church showed the documentary (‘Finding Home,' about girls who have been taken in by the organization Rapha House in Joplin, Mo.) a few years ago,” Elma said. “We also hosted a fundraiser to benefit Rapha House that I helped run.”

Elma, who advanced a year in English when she was in seventh grade and is actually completing her senior project during her junior year, will host a screening and discussion about the film and about human trafficking March 10 at the high school. She spoke with the Star about her passion for drawing awareness to a very serious subject.

Q: What are the parameters/guidelines for the senior project?

A: There are not a lot of parameters for our senior projects. Our teacher, Gigi Manuppelli, wants us to be able to do as much as we want. She wants us to be able to think outside the box and really have as much freedom as possible.

Q: Why did you choose human trafficking?

A: When Ms. Manuppelli introduced the project back in October, she told us we should pick something that could benefit the community. This topic was the first thing that came to my mind when she said this. (More than) 30 million people are trafficked a year and I knew that if I could bring even just a little bit of awareness to this, that it would help. … I chose to do the movie screening because when I watched “Finding Home,” it touched me. I hope it can touch our community.

Q: What else will take place at the screening?

A: There will be a concession stand and any proceeds will benefit Rapha House. I am also planning on having a donation box and an information center on Rapha House. I also want to have an ordering station, so to speak, as the girls at Rapha House make bags and bracelets that they sell to support themselves.

Q: What was one thing you've learned throughout the course of the project that surprised you?

A: I was really surprised at the statistics. Over 30 million people are trafficked a year. Another thing that astonished me was how often it happens in the United States. It does not just happen in third-world countries. Human trafficking is a modern day form of slavery and it boggles my mind that there is still such a large amount of slavery in the world today.

Q: What were some of the biggest things you took away from this project?

A: I think I've learned a lot about people. People are not always what they seem, for the good and the bad. Anyone can be trafficked, anyone can be a trafficker.

Q: Is raising awareness of human trafficking something you think you'll continue to stay involved in?

A: I'm not sure. I think I will always be concerned about it and I want to keep helping, but it's a very traumatic thing. When I work on this project, it makes you realize that the world is not as good as you think it is. Many people turn a blind eye to this, and that's why it's important to bring awareness.

