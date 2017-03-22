'Legally Blonde' musical premieres March 31 at Penn-Trafford High School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 31 and April 1, 7 and 8; 3 p.m. April 2 and 9

Since elementary school, it has been Natasha Popovich's dream to land a lead role in a Penn-Trafford High School Drama Guild musical.

“The P-T musicals are always so highly acclaimed,” said Popovich, 17.

This year she got her wish, cast as one of two Paulettes in the high school's production of “Legally Blonde,” which opens March 31.

Paulette is one of two characters double-cast in this year's show, which tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner.

Senior Alyssa Curran and junior Nikole Voit will split the role of Elle, with each playing the character in three of six performances.

Voit said she's still getting used to being the main character.

“I'm not onstage for like the first two minutes, then it's pretty much the entire show after that,” she said.

Curran, 18, agreed.

“The only time we're offstage is for costume changes, and actually one of the changes takes place onstage,” she said.

Director Tom Bekavac said his biggest hurdle is working with a large cast.

“Creatively, when they're all onstage, moving them around is a challenge,” he said.

Popovich said the ensemble cast of about 50 students “really drives the energy of the show.”

For Bekavac, getting every cast member involved, along with about 15 additional stage crew members, is important not just for this show, but for the future.

“If you're going to cast them, you better use them,” he said. “Especially younger kids, because you're sort of your own feeder system.”

This will be the 27th musical Bekavac has been involved in at Penn-Trafford.

“Every year you say, ‘This'll be the last one,'” he said, “But then you see a freshman walk in and you say, ‘Gee that person has a lot of talent; I wonder what they'll be like as a senior.'”

Junior Zach Cynker, who plays Elle's loathsome ex-boyfriend Warner, said it's amazing to watch new talent come into the drama guild, which several cast members said is a family.

“You see a new class every year,” he said. “Seniors leave, and we all find our place. Everyone ends up fitting together like a puzzle.”

Senior Katelyn Powell, double-cast as the other Paulette, said by the end of the show's run, the whole cast is usually crying.

“We really are like one big family,” said Powell, 18.

One thing is clear from talking with the leads: they are all excited for the curtain to go up.

“The show is so full of energy,” Powell said. “Finding that energy and putting it into a three-hour show is a challenge, because we all go to school and do other things. But I've never felt this way about a show before.”

Junior Cameron Clausner, 17, who plays the role of Harvard teaching assistant Emmett, said he's looking forward to disappearing into his character.

“When you finally get your character down, it's so amazing,” he said. “I even thought to myself the other day, ‘Is Emmett left-handed?' I think about those types of things to get into the role.”

Curran said everyone will enjoy the production.

“It's such a positive show and everyone (in the cast) is so positive about it,” she said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.