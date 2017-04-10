Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn-Trafford

Inspired by mom's bout with thyroid cancer, Penn-Trafford senior plans 5K to help nonprofit
Patrick Varine | Monday, April 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mikayla Sherwin (left) with her mother, Debbie Sherwin, at their home in Harrison City, Pa., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Mikayla is using her senior project at Penn-Trafford High School to organize a 5K whose proceeds will benefit research and awareness for thyroid cancer, an illness her mother was diagnosed with and battled the previous year.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mikayla Sherwin (right) with her mother, Debbie Sherwin, at their home in Harrison City, Pa., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Mikayla is using her senior project at Penn-Trafford High School to organize a 5K whose proceeds will benefit research and awareness for thyroid cancer, an illness her mother was diagnosed with and battled the previous year.

By her sophomore year at Penn-Trafford High School, Mikayla Sherwin of Harrison City had already decided on her senior project: organizing a 5K run in memory of her grandmother, who died from lung cancer.

A little less than a year ago, things changed when her mother, Debbie, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after doctors discovered a lump in her neck.

Debbie is now cancer-free following the removal of her thyroid and cancer treatments, and Mikayla, 17, decided to change the aim of her senior project as a result of the ordeal.

“I just don't want anyone to go through what the five of us went through,” Mikayla said as she sat around the dining room table with her parents and two brothers.

She is planning an April 29 5K and a “fun run” at the Penn-Trafford High School track, to raise money for the nonprofit Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Association, or ThyCa.

“Not a lot of people know about thyroid cancer,” Mikayla said. “It's not necessarily the top priority when it comes to cancer research.”

Part of the reason is that those affected with thyroid cancer have a high survival rate if properly treated.

Pennsylvania, however, has the highest rate of thyroid cancer in the nation, and some pockets in the Pittsburgh area have very high rates of the disease, according to a 2014 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

Mikayla said ThyCa will have a representative on hand at the run to collect the funds she is able to raise.

“I want to raise money for research and also to help raise awareness,” she said.

All of the senior projects at Penn-Trafford must be designed to benefit the community in some way and must also have an educational component.

Mikayla's mother, who experienced a range of complications following the removal of her thyroid, said the more people know about the disease, the better prepared they will be if they are diagnosed.

“Originally the doctors said, ‘This won't be so bad,' and that wasn't my experience,” Debbie said. “So if someone else is diagnosed and has to go through this, I want them to have as much information as possible.”

The hormones secreted by the thyroid gland affect much of the body.

“It's not a one-and-done thing,” Debbie said of the surgery and subsequent treatment. “Living without a thyroid is a lifestyle that you have to get used to. If it's off just a little bit, you have trouble thinking, trouble sleeping, and you're not the same person.”

Debbie and her husband both regularly ran 5K and 10K races. Today, Debbie still exercises, but occasionally she struggles with her breathing as a result.

“I won't be doing the 10K,” she said. “But it's made me very proud to see (Mikayla) do this.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862.

