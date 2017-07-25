Trafford manager brings experience to job

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trafford has a new borough manager, one with experience gained from working in both state and local government.

Ashley Stack, 34, of Fox Chapel, who started Monday as Trafford's chief administrator, was an intern in North Huntingdon both while in college and after graduation; was the events and special projects coordinator for then state Rep. David Reed, R-Indiana; and was district manager from 2008-2012 for then state Rep. Tim Krieger, R-Greensburg, before he became a Westmoreland County judge.

Trafford Borough Council hired Stack in a 5-2 vote on July 5, under an employment contract that pays her an annual salary of $44,000. It contains a 90-day probationary period. The agreement with Stack ends the first Monday on 2018, but includes a two-year renewal period.

Council President Kris Cardiff, who voted to hire Stack, said he believes her government experience will be an advantage in doing the job.

As an office manager for Krieger, she has dealt with the problems faced by constituents, Cardiff said.

“She is really well-rounded. She has a good personality for the job and I think her leadership will work out really well,” Cardiff said.

Stack, a North Huntingdon native and 2000 Norwin graduate, sees her past government experience as helping her in working in the small borough, which has a population of about 3,100. She has worked with constituents on solving their problems in her previous roles.

“Whenever you are in a smaller municipality, everyone is filling a lot of different roles,” Stack said.

Stack said she would like to bring stability to the position of borough manager. She is the fifth manager in the borough since 2014.

Former manager Richard Sahar, 63, resigned at the end of April after serving two years in the position. Sahar, who was to be paid $47,216 this year, declined to state why he was resigning, but said he wanted to seek new challenges and was not looking to retire after leaving as Trafford manager.

When Sahar was hired in May 2015, he was the third borough manager in the past year.

Stack, who will have her first council meeting on Tuesday, said she had learned about the position through friends who live in the community. Cardiff said about five people had applied for the position.

Stack and her husband, Samuel, have three children. He works for Consol Corp. and is attending graduate school at the University of Pittsburgh.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.