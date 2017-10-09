Westmoreland community leaders join 'Real Men Wear Pink' breast-cancer awareness campaign

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford School District Superintendent Matt Harris isn't just trying to convince people he looks good in pink. He's looking to raise funding for breast cancer research.

Harris, Murrysville Mayor Bob Brooks and other Westmoreland County community leaders have joined the "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign, organized by the American Cancer Society to help solicit additional donations during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Other participants include county sheriff Jonathan Held and the Elliott Group's Mike Lordi.

Harris has set a goal of $10,000, and has already raised more than $6,600 through his online donation website . Brooks is nearly a third of the way toward his $6,000 goal .

Upcoming events will serve as additional fundraisers:

• Oct. 11: Customers at Black Sheep Bar & Grill, 100 Tropiano Lane in Harrison City, can print out a flyer available at the Penn-Trafford School District website to donate 20 percent of their bill to the campaign between 3 and 9 p.m.

• Oct. 20: Penn-Trafford will host a "Pink Out" at the football team's game against Kiski Area. All fans are asked to wear a pink article of clothing. Pink t-shirts and bracelets will be available for sale to students at Penn-Trafford High School.

• Oct. 21: "Swim & Gym" at the Penn-Trafford High School pool, 3381 Route 130 in Harrison City, from noon to 2 p.m. A $10 entry donation includes lifeguard-supervised swimming in the pool, competitive games in the auxiliary gym along with prizes and snacks. Attendance is limited to the first 100 students.

For more on the campaign, visit the "Real Men Wear Pink" website.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.