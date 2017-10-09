Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn-Trafford

Westmoreland community leaders join 'Real Men Wear Pink' breast-cancer awareness campaign

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
(from left) Murrysville Mayor Bob Brooks and Penn-Trafford School District Superintendent Matt Harris join David Fedor, digital marketing content creator for Smail Auto Group, and Mike Lordi, COO of Elliott Group, at the reveal party for the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink fundraising campaign at The Kitchen by Vangura in North Huntingdon on Aug. 30, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left) Casey Cavanaugh, Hempfield Area School District, Robert Vertes, vice president of sales and marketing, Vangura, Jonathan Held, Westmoreland County Sheriff, and Dr. Greg Wilson, Westmoreland Chiropractic Sports Associates, pose for a photo at the reveal party for the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink fundraising campaign, held at The Kitchen by Vangura in North Huntingdon on Wednesday evening, August 30,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 4 hours ago

Penn-Trafford School District Superintendent Matt Harris isn't just trying to convince people he looks good in pink. He's looking to raise funding for breast cancer research.

Harris, Murrysville Mayor Bob Brooks and other Westmoreland County community leaders have joined the "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign, organized by the American Cancer Society to help solicit additional donations during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Other participants include county sheriff Jonathan Held and the Elliott Group's Mike Lordi.

Harris has set a goal of $10,000, and has already raised more than $6,600 through his online donation website . Brooks is nearly a third of the way toward his $6,000 goal .

Upcoming events will serve as additional fundraisers:

• Oct. 11: Customers at Black Sheep Bar & Grill, 100 Tropiano Lane in Harrison City, can print out a flyer available at the Penn-Trafford School District website to donate 20 percent of their bill to the campaign between 3 and 9 p.m.

• Oct. 20: Penn-Trafford will host a "Pink Out" at the football team's game against Kiski Area. All fans are asked to wear a pink article of clothing. Pink t-shirts and bracelets will be available for sale to students at Penn-Trafford High School.

• Oct. 21: "Swim & Gym" at the Penn-Trafford High School pool, 3381 Route 130 in Harrison City, from noon to 2 p.m. A $10 entry donation includes lifeguard-supervised swimming in the pool, competitive games in the auxiliary gym along with prizes and snacks. Attendance is limited to the first 100 students.

For more on the campaign, visit the "Real Men Wear Pink" website.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

