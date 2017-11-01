Former Steelers reporter will host Q&A discussions at Westmoreland libraries
Updated 3 hours ago
Former Trib reporter Scott Brown is stopping by local libraries to give Steelers fans a list of things they should have on their bucket lists.
In fact, he's written an entire book about it.
In “The Pittsburgh Steelers Fans' Bucket List,” Brown lays out a few things most diehard Steeler fans have likely already done — tailgating at Heinz Field, studying the “Immaculate Reception” with a Zapruder-film-style intensity — along with some must-see locations and can't-miss activities that happen in and around the stadium on game day.
Brown, who lives in Greensburg, covered the Steelers for nearly a decade with the Tribune-Review and ESPN, and is the author or co-author of six books.
He is currently collaborating with former Steeler and ESPN Pittsburgh radio host Tunch Ilkin on a book planned for release in 2018.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.