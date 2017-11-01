Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn-Trafford

Former Steelers reporter will host Q&A discussions at Westmoreland libraries

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
Workers at Heinz Field get the grass ready for the upcoming 2017 Steelers and Pitt football season. Author Scott Brown has written a new book of 'bucket list' items for diehard Steelers fans.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

Former Trib reporter Scott Brown is stopping by local libraries to give Steelers fans a list of things they should have on their bucket lists.

In fact, he's written an entire book about it.

In “The Pittsburgh Steelers Fans' Bucket List,” Brown lays out a few things most diehard Steeler fans have likely already done — tailgating at Heinz Field, studying the “Immaculate Reception” with a Zapruder-film-style intensity — along with some must-see locations and can't-miss activities that happen in and around the stadium on game day.

Brown, who lives in Greensburg, covered the Steelers for nearly a decade with the Tribune-Review and ESPN, and is the author or co-author of six books.

He is currently collaborating with former Steeler and ESPN Pittsburgh radio host Tunch Ilkin on a book planned for release in 2018.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

