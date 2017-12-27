Penn Area Library kicks off Winter Reading Club

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The snow is falling and the books are calling at the Penn Area Library, whose Winter Reading Club kicked off during last week's winter solstice and will continue through the spring equinox on March 20.

Patrons can participate by reading library books of their choice, receiving one prize ticket for each book read.

They can also take part in the “Read Harder” list of more-challenging books, and receive a special gold ticket for each one read, entering them in a drawing to win an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

“The ‘Read Harder' challenge is an opportunity for our patrons to push themselves, to take advantage of the challenge as a way to explore topics or formats or genres that they otherwise wouldn't try,” said library director Dorene Miller.

Drawings for both regular and gold prizes will take place March 21.

To register, visit the library at 2001 Municipal Court in Harrison City or call 724-744-4414.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.