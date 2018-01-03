Manor library touts free programming in January

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Manor Public Library is kicking off 2018 with a host of free programs.

• Jan. 9 marks the return of the library's “Tuesday Tales” storytime program for children. It will be at 10:30 a.m. for children age 2 and under, and 1 p.m. for those age 3 and up. It will run weekly through Feb. 13.

• Jan. 15, the library will host a Jedi party from 1 to 3 p.m. Patrons are invited to dress as their favorite “Star Wars” character and join in games and craft activities.

• Jan. 18, the “Bright Builders” group will meet at 6:30 p.m. to create “Wearable LEGO” items that will be displayed at the library. The program is for children in kindergarten through grade 6.

To register for any of the programs, call 724-864-6850 or email manorpublic.library@comcast.net. The library is at 44 Main Street in Manor.

For more, see ManorPublicLibrary.org .

