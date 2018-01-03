Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn-Trafford

Manor library touts free programming in January

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Brandy Noel of Irwin reads to her kids, Skylar, Brice and Taylor, under a fort during Family Fort Night at the Manor Public Library on July 20, 2017. The library will offer a host of free programs in January 2018.
Kyle Hodges | Tribune-Review
Brandy Noel of Irwin reads to her kids, Skylar, Brice and Taylor, under a fort during Family Fort Night at the Manor Public Library on July 20, 2017. The library will offer a host of free programs in January 2018.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Manor Public Library is kicking off 2018 with a host of free programs.

• Jan. 9 marks the return of the library's “Tuesday Tales” storytime program for children. It will be at 10:30 a.m. for children age 2 and under, and 1 p.m. for those age 3 and up. It will run weekly through Feb. 13.

• Jan. 15, the library will host a Jedi party from 1 to 3 p.m. Patrons are invited to dress as their favorite “Star Wars” character and join in games and craft activities.

• Jan. 18, the “Bright Builders” group will meet at 6:30 p.m. to create “Wearable LEGO” items that will be displayed at the library. The program is for children in kindergarten through grade 6.

To register for any of the programs, call 724-864-6850 or email manorpublic.library@comcast.net. The library is at 44 Main Street in Manor.

For more, see ManorPublicLibrary.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.