Community events slated in Penn-Trafford

There are several events planned in the next few weeks in the Penn-Trafford community.

Among those events are the following,

Manor wellness fair slated

Area police, fire and ambulance departments, as well as anti-drug groups are scheduled to participate in the Manor Lions Club Wellness Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Norwin Elks Lodge, 135 Elks Lane, Manor.

Manor's police and fire departments and the Penn Township Ambulance Service will demonstrate at 2 p.m. how they protect and keep the community safe and how the public can help them.

The Westmoreland Community Action /Community Preventive Services, the Penn Trafford Area Recreation Commission and information on senior citizen care will be among the 15 displays at the event.

For more information, contact David Bastl of the Manor Lions Club at 724-863-6304.

Trafford library to hold book sale

The Trafford Community Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at the library at 416 Brinton Ave.

The books will be priced at $1 for large paperbacks and hardcover books; 50 cents for small paperback and children's books; and $2 for oversized books. A bag of paperback and children's books will cost $5.

Themed grab bags will be available for $3.

P-T rec group offers classes

Introduction to volleyball, soccer, jumping on trampolines, yoga, hip-hop, cheerleading and basketball are among the classes that the Penn Trafford Area Recreation Commission is offering this month.

A self-confidence, etiquette, manners & modeling classes for youngsters ages 10 to 16 also is planned.

For more information, visit the organization's website at www.ptarc.org to register. For questions, call 724-744-2171 ext. 204 or 205. Pre-registration is required.

Level Green women's club to meet

Jean Smarto, a member of the Community Women's Club of Level Green will give a presentation about personal enrichment at the Women's Club meeting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Level Green Community Building at 123 Murrysville Road.

Any woman 21 and older interested in community service in the Penn Township area is invited.

For more information on the women's club, visit http://www.levelgreenwomensclub.org