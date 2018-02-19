Penn-Trafford students, others mark 50th anniversary of 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It might be rainy, but today is still a beautiful day in the neighborhood.

Fifty years ago today, Fred Rogers' iconic television show, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," made its debut, and tributes have been posted from all corners of the internet.

In Westmoreland County, Penn-Trafford High School students paid tribute in their morning news show, "Wake Up Warriors":

And in case you forgot just how awesome Mr. Rogers was, here are a few more examples.

Here's Mr. Rogers learning how to breakdace:

Here he is testifying before the U.S. Senate about the importance of children's education via public television:

Here he is in a 1982 appearance on "Late Night," which begins with a hilarious video of Rogers attempting to put up a tent:

And finally, a few recent tribute tweets:

As a child in the Burgh, I bumped into Mr. Rogers once in a buffet line. It was like meeting God. — Tim Irr (@WSAZirr) February 19, 2018

my entire film school experience wrapped up in one Mr. Rogers quote pic.twitter.com/3ssOhDsnBW — it's uhh briana (@bdgrlbribri) February 15, 2018

Fifty years ago today, Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood aired for the first time. I have so many memories of the show growing up, and his statue overlooking #Pittsburgh is one of my favorite places to capture the city. Pittsburgh's best neighbor deserves the beautiful view. pic.twitter.com/Fh1C2J2dC2 — Dave DiCello (@DaveDiCello) February 19, 2018

50 years ago today we all fell in love 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'. #FredRogers taught all of us about the importance of love, compassion, acceptance and kindness. We could all use a lot of that today! #MisterRogers50 #WontYouBeMyNeighbor #MrRogers #MrRogersNeighborhood pic.twitter.com/41StC7m1Xd — Cris Winter (@criswinter997) February 19, 2018

I bet Mr Rogers could wield Thor's hammer, though he'd just use it to prop a door open or hang a cardigan off of it — laizy days (@popartery) February 19, 2018

5 things I learned from Mr. Rogers: #MisterRogers50 1) A safe, welcoming environment is the best place to learn.2) Spend some time exercising your imagination.3) Be a neighbor to everyone you meet.4) Playing and learning are powerful when done together.5) Feelings matter. — Michael Roush (@mdroush) February 19, 2018

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.