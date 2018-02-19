Donations, volunteers sought for Penn Area Library's used book sale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn Area Library is looking for a few good books.

Members of the Friends of Penn Area Library are accepting donations for their used book sale, set for March 9 and 10.

Gently used books and library discards will be sold along with children's books and jigsaw puzzles. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the library's services and programs.

Friends member Al Bonfiglio said donations will be accepted through the end of the day on March 8, during regular library hours.

Donors are asked not to bring old magazines or encyclopedias, and books must be in relatively good shape.

In addition to donors, volunteers are needed to help with set-up on March 8 starting at 3 p.m., during the sale days, and at 3 p.m. on March 10 to assist with clean-up.

The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 9, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 10 at the library, 2001 Municipal Court in Penn Township.

For more, see PennLib.org or call 724-744-4414.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.